Aaftab burnt Shraddha's face after dismembering her: Delhi Police

Gory facts in the 26-year-old Shraddha Walker's gruesome murder case keeps coming into light. The most recent developments state that Shraddha's live-in partner, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, has admitted to the Delhi Police that he burned Shraddha's face to hide her identify after he chopped up her body.

Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, the man suspected of brutally killing his live-in partner, reportedly told the Delhi Police that he burnt Shraddha's face after dismembering her body to hide her identify. According to officials with the Delhi Police, Aaftab also admitted to looking up methods of disposing of a body after a murder on the internet.

Shraddha was strangled by her lover Aaftab after a fight over expenses and accusations of infidelity on May 18. According to the authorities, Aaftab cut his partner into many pieces, kept them in a refrigerator, and then dumped the pieces in a forest over the course of 16 days.

Also Read | Shraddha, Aaftab fought over Delhi flat's rent and Mumbai trip: Reports

Earlier this week, information about the gruesome murder came to light. Aaftab was detained by police after they filed a case against him and forced a confession out of him. However, because the accused continually revising his allegations, investigators are having difficulty finding relevant evidence.

Shraddha's friends and relatives claim that the two used to argue frequently over getting married. Aaftab murdered her on May 18 after a heated disagreement between them. He bought a saw and a 300-litre refrigerator the next day.

Also Read | Shraddha case: Cops yet to find murder weapon, Aaftab sold his phone on OLX after crime

After cutting her corpse into 35 pieces using a saw and bagging them in polythene, Aaftab kept the fragments of her body in the refrigerator. He would go out in the middle of the night for the following few days to bury the corpse in Mehrauli's forest. The police is taking him to various places in and around Delhi to find the woman's body. They haven't located the victim's head yet. The police also discovered that he transferred Rs 54,000 from the victim's account to his account after the murder.

Also Read | Shraddha murder: Police to seek Aaftab's profile details from Bumble, other women whom he met