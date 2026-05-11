The hashtag #MohanWedsPooja has become a top trend on X, leaving many to wonder about the couple's identity. The story involves Mohan, a Delhi-based software expert known for creating trending campaigns, and Pooja, a Mumbai-based fashion professional.

You probably saw a name that isn't a politician, a cricket player, or a movie celebrity at the top of the rankings if you opened X (previously Twitter) today. Instead, Mohan and Pooja, two individuals that the majority of the internet was unaware of yesterday, are presently the focus of India's obsession. Like a "national event," the hashtag #MohanWedsPooja has swept over timelines, leaving thousands of perplexed people wondering, “Who are they? And why are we all suddenly invested in their wedding?"

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The people behind the usernames are the key to understanding why everyone on the internet is "emotionally invested" in this shaadi. If comments are to be believed, Mohan, a Delhi-based software expert known to his online fan base as @Lil_monu, is the "man behind countless trending campaigns." Pooja is a Mumbai-based fashion professional. This is their narrative, according to a tweet: "Mohan works a software job in Delhi."

Pooja does fashion work in Mumbai. In 2023, they met for the first time at a Mumbai coffee shop. Mohan dropped his laptop, Pooja picked it up and jokingly said – “This isn’t coding, it’s heartbreak." Both laughed, talked, and slowly fell in love. They dated for 2 years.

Mohan proposed on his knees in the rain. Pooja laughed and said – “Yes, but the wedding has to trend on X!"

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Netizens React to ‘Mohan Weds Pooja’ Trend

Most users are genuinely confused. “Can someone please tell me why ‘Mohan Weds Pooja’ is trending number 1 today in India? 🤷🏻" wrote one user while another quipped “Mohan Weds Pooja trending like it’s some national event 😭."

One user noted, “Beyond politics and media, there’s a beautiful reality for Lil_monu now… the best creative project begins at home."

Some users are in absolute support of this mysterious couple. “Some love stories don’t just end with a wedding… but take over timelines around the world 💍✨" one user commented, while another added, “Rain, a proposal on bended knee, and then Pooja’s cool condition—"The wedding has to trend on X!" This shows that this couple is the true face of today’s ‘digital generation’."