Modi government completes 9 years: Here are some landmark decisions

PM Modi has been handling the affairs of the world's biggest country in terms of population as well as the largest democracy. It is a very demanding job. As the BJP-led government under the leadership of PM Modi set to complete nine years of its two successive terms, mega celebrations are being planned by the party across the country.

Narendra Modi completes nine years as the Prime Minister of India on May 26. PM Modi had quite an eventful journey in his capacity as a people's leader, first as the chief minister of Gujarat and later as the prime minister.

Here are some landmark decisions made by the Modi government:

1. Abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh

After freedom from Article-370 and 35A, Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, which are called heaven on earth, are also matching step by step with the rest of the country in development. The decision to remove Article 370, which gave separate status to Jammu and Kashmir, was taken on August 5, 2019, and the Modi government ended the gap of 6 decades in 6 years.

2. End of Triple Talaq practice in India

July 30, 2019, has been marked as an important date and milestone in the parliamentary history of India. This law, which came into existence after the passage of the historic triple talaq bill, has achieved such a breakthrough in the direction of justice and respect for Muslim women, which was waited for decades. With this, about 80-85 per cent of cases of triple talaq have reduced in India.

3. One Rank One Pension

One Rank One Pension (OROP) was a nearly 4-decade-old demand of the Indian Armed Forces. According to it retired soldiers of the same rank, who have retired after serving the same period of service, will receive the same pension.

On November 7, 2015, the order of One Rank, One Pension was issued. Its benefits were given to all the Armed Forces personnel and their families who retired before July 1, 2014. Rs 10,795 crore was paid as arrears.

4. River Linking Project

The NDA government started work on the decades-old scheme of interlinking rivers as soon as it assumed power. A 'Special Committee on Interlinking of Rivers' was constituted in September 2014 and a Special Task Force on Interlinking of Rivers in April 2015. As a result of this, now the work on the first river-linking project is going on fast. As many as 30 interlinks have been identified as part of the National Perspective Plan. Work started on the first river-linking project under the Ken-Betwa Link Project. Rs 44,605 crore will be spent on this.

5. Bodo accord brings peace after 5 decades

Another success of the NDA government was achieved with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas. There was a broad agreement towards ending the Bodo crisis that has been going on for more than 50 years. In this, the territorial integrity of Assam was ensured and a special package of Rs 1500 crore was given for the development of the Bodo region.

6. Resolving the Assam-Arunachal border dispute

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have accepted the report of the Local Commission regarding the resolution of the decades-old border dispute between the two states. In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a historic agreement was signed by the chief ministers of both states to settle the inter-state border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

7. Resolving the Bru-Reang refugee crisis

In 2020, the 23-year-old Bru-Reang refugee crisis was resolved through an accord. The central government resolved the two-decades-old Bru-Reang refugee crisis with a tripartite agreement with Mizoram and Tripura. More than 37,000 internally displaced people are being resettled in Tripura. The signing of the Karbi Anglong agreement in September 2021 for resolving the long-running dispute over the Karbi areas of Assam. More than 1000 armed cadres shunned violence and joined the mainstream. The border dispute between the northeastern states was resolved peacefully.

8. Signing of the peace agreement

A peace agreement for lasting peace was signed between the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and the representatives of the Dimasa National Liberation Army on 27 April, in line with the Prime Minister's resolve to make the Northeast insurgency-free, peaceful, and prosperous Northeast.

Under this agreement, the representatives of DNLA have agreed to give up violence, surrender arms and ammunition, disband their armed organizations, vacate all occupied camps, and join the mainstream.