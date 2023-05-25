Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi: Serial killer who raped and murdered over 30 children, gets life term; check details

    The sentencing was to take place last week but was postponed as the court had not received a report on Kumar's income and assets. It is alleged that Kumar abused and killed 30 children between 2008 and 2015. He was arrested in 2015 from the Outer Delhi area and a case registered in Begampur police station.

    First Published May 25, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    A Delhi court on Thursday (May 25) awarded a man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and then murdering as many as 30 children to life imprisonment following his conviction in one of the cases against him. On May 6, the Rohini court held Ravinder Kumar guilty of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering a six-year-old.

    During the arguments on sentencing, Delhi Police had sought maximum punishment for the convict. Kumar, who is originally from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, came to Delhi in 2008 at the age of 18. Investigation revealed that he was addicted to porn and drugs. According to police, he worked through the day and lived in a shanty.

    Police had told the court that he would look for children after taking drugs and would sometimes walk as much as 40 kilometres. He would go to construction sites and slums where children from underprivileged families often wandered unattended.

    The police further said that Kumar would lure children by showing them Rs 10 notes or chocolates. He would then take the children to an isolated place and abuse them before murdering them. According to police, on one occasion, Kumar threw a child into a septic tank.

    He was eventually arrested in 2015 from a bus stand in Rohini after police scanned CCTV footage for days to track him down.

    In 2008, Kumar had allegedly kidnapped a six-year-old girl from Kerala and then raped and murdered her. He was not arrested in that case. His later targets were in Delhi-NCR, police said.

