Like Virat-Anushka, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to deliver their baby in London; here's what we know

A viral video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif walking on the streets of London is the talk of the town right now, convincing fans that they are going to be parents soon. Both tied the knot in December 2021 in Rajasthan.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been the subject of pregnancy speculations for several months. According to several media reports, Katrina and actor Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child together after two and a half years of marriage. A recent video of Vicky and Katrina on the streets of London went viral, assuring people that they will be parents soon.

A new report suggests that Katrina will deliver her baby in London. “Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with her,” a source told the media portal.

Fans were most intrigued by Katrina's enormous cloak in the video. Internet users now assume the star is pregnant and fled the country to avoid media scrutiny.

Katrina is presently in London with Vicky, where they celebrated his birthday earlier this week. Katrina also posted a series of candid photos of Vicky on his birthday. One of the images also showed Vicky and Katrina having supper on his birthday. The actor smiled as he blew out his birthday flame. Katrina captioned her image with three white hearts and a birthday cake emoji. She also added the romantic song “Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baare Re” to her post to express her love for her husband.

Vicky Kaushal in London:

On the work front:

Vicky Kaushal will soon appear in Bad Newz, a musical directed by Anand Tiwari. Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neha Dhupia will play major characters in the film. In addition, he is working on Chhaava, a historical drama about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life.

