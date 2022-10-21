Military chopper crashes near Singging village in Arunachal Pradesh; rescue operations underway

Earlier this month, an Indian Army chopper crashed near Tamang in Arunachal Pradesh. A pilot aboard the chopper 'Cheetah' was killed in the accident while another was injured.

In a recent development, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed near Singging village, 25 kms away from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district on Friday (October 21). While the site of accident is not connected by road, rescue team has ben sent.

In a statement, Defence PRO, Guwahati said that the cause of the crash at this stage is yet to be ascertained.

Also read: DefExpo 2022: IAF orders 70 India-made HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore from HAL

Speaking to reporters, Jummar Basar, Superintendent of Police Upper Siang, said, "The site of the accident is not connected through road. A rescue team has been rushed and all other other details are awaited."

Indian Army's Rudra is an attack helicopter manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). It is the Weapon System Integrated (WSI) Mk-IV variant of the Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

Also read: Donning white-coloured traditional attire, PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple

Earlier this month, an Indian Army chopper crashed near Tamang in Arunachal Pradesh. A pilot aboard the chopper 'Cheetah' was killed in the accident while another was injured.

In an official statement, it had said, "An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang has crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to a nearest military hospital. With regret we inform that one of the pilots who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment."

In a tweet, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Received very disturbing news about Indian Army's Advanced Light Helicopter crash in Upper Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest prayers."