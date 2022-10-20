Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DefExpo 2022: Airbus gets the nod to build 40 C295 aircraft in India

    In September 2021, the Narendra Modi government inked a pact to procure 56 C295 aircraft worth Rs 21,000 crore for the Indian Air Force, aiming to replace the legacy Avro-748 fleet. Of the 56, 40 aircraft are to be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in India in 10 years.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

    The Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) has, for the first time, given regulatory approval to any foreign aircraft maker for their quality management system, with European major Airbus Defense and Space receiving the nod for the C295 aircraft programme. 

    On the sidelines of the ongoing DefExpo 2022 at Gandhinagar, the DGAQA handed over the certificate of approval to the company. The company has termed it as a significant first step of a comprehensive quality assurance roadmap.

    Speaking about the approval, Kajetan von Mentzingen said, "We have crossed a milestone for the C295 'Make in India' programme. This certification demonstrates the trust and confidence that DGAQA places in Airbus quality standards."

    "It will be the foundation for successful aircraft manufacturing in India under the policy of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."
     
    In September 2021, the Narendra Modi government inked a pact to procure 56 C295 aircraft worth Rs 21,000 crore for the Indian Air Force, aiming to replace the legacy Avro-748 fleet.

    Under the contractual agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in 'fly-away' condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain. The remaining 40 aircraft are to be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in India in 10 years as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies. 

    The C295 aircraft has a carrying capacity of up to 71 soldiers or 50 paratroopers. It can be operated in those areas which are not accessible for heavier aircraft. It can be used for airdropping of the troops and load and can also be used for casualty or medical evacuation.

