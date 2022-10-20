DefExpo 2022: IAF orders 70 India-made HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore from HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited would start delivering the trainer aircraft three years from the date of the deal signing. The deal was signed a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40

In a significant development, the Indian Air Force and state-owned aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Thursday inked a pact to procure 70 India-made HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore.

The deal was signed a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 during the 12th edition of DefExpo, which is underway at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

An official told Asianet News that HAL would start delivering the trainer jets three years from the date of the deal signing. The new trainer aircraft would be fitted with a Turbofan engine, which will be acquired from the US-based Honeywell Aerospace, which has over 60 per cent of indigenous content.

At Gandhinagar, 451 agreements and product launches took place during the Bandhan ceremony held on Thursday. Of these, there were 345 Memorandums of Understanding, 42 major announcements, 46 product launches and 18 Transfers of Technologies. It envisages investment worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

HAL to support MRO of RD33 Mk Engine

The HAL has also signed an MoU with the Indian Navy for positioning its team at the Naval Aircraft Yard in Goa for support maintenance and repair of the MiG-29K/KUB aircraft's RD33 Mk engine. The HAL team will also be imparting specialized training at the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT) in Kochi.

HAL gets ASDO certificate

Earlier today, the HAL received the Air System Design Organisation (ASDO) Certificate from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the ongoing DefExpo 2022 at Gandhinagar.

The certificate recognises HAL's quality systems and will enable faster certification for helicopters manufactured by HAL. The Bengaluru-based aircraft maker is the first DPSU to receive CEMILAC's Design Organization Approval as per the new Design Organization Approval Scheme (DOAS) pursuant to IMTAR-21 requirements.

