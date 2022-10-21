Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Agni Prime New Generation ballistic missile tested off Odisha coast

    The accuracy and reliability of the Agni Prime missile system have been established with this third consecutive successful flight test.

    Agni Prime New Generation ballistic missile testes off Odisha coast
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    India on Friday successfully test-fired the Agni Prime New Generation ballistic missile off the coast of Odisha at around 0945 hours. According to defence officials, the missile successfully met all the test objectives at the maximum range.

    The accuracy and reliability of the Agni Prime missile system have been established with this third consecutive successful flight test.

    Officials further said that the system's performance had been validated using the data obtained by several range instrumentation like telemetry radar and Electro-Optical Tracking systems deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships at the terminal point to cover the entire trajectory.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
