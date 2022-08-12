Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Migrant labourer shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora

    The deceased labourer was identified as Mohd Amrez, hailing from Bihar's Madhepura. This comes a day after three army personnel died while neutralising two terrorists who attempted to carry out a suicide bomb attack at Rajouri on Thursday.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    J&K, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 8:52 AM IST

    A labourer from Bihar was fired upon by terrorists at Soadnara Sumbal in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, following which he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Mohd Amrez, a native of Madhepura in Bihar, was identified as the labourer who passed away.

    He was taken to the hospital for treatment shortly after being shot, where he passed away.

    "During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police this morning.

    This occurs the day after two terrorists who attempted to commit a suicide bomb assault in Rajouri on Thursday were neutralised by three army troops. During the operation on Thursday morning, Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar, and Rifleman Lakshmanan D gave the ultimate sacrifice for their nation. At its basecamp, Army personnel stopped the suicide bombing attempt but also managed to kill both terrorists.

    Also Read | Terror attack on Army camp in Rajouri; 3 soldiers, 2 terrorists killed

    In the valley, terrorists have been deliberately targeting migrants. On June 2, terrorists in Kulgam shot and killed a bank manager from Rajasthan. Dilkhush Kumar, a 17-year-old migrant worker from Bihar, was fired at by terrorists in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on a Thursday night in June, resulting in one death and two injuries. The non-local labourers worked at a brick kiln in the Budgam district's Chadoora village. In May, a Hindu teacher was shot at by terrorists in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir on Tuesday. She later succumbed to her wounds.

    Also Read | Remember and Never Forget: Ranger-I Ram Chander Singh, NSG

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 8:58 AM IST
