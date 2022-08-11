Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Terror attack on Army camp in Rajouri; 3 soldiers, 2 terrorists killed

    J&K Police Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said, terrorists tried to cross the Army camp's fence at Pargal. The exchange of fire began after the alert sentry challenged the intruders. 

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    Jammu, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 9:32 AM IST

    Three soldiers lost their lives in a terror attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in the early hours of Thursday. Two terrorists were eliminated during the exchange of gunfire. Two soldiers, who were injured in the attack just days before Independence Day, were undergoing treatment.
        
    J&K Police Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said terrorists tried to cross the Army camp's fence at Pargal. The exchange of fire began after the alert sentry challenged the intruders. 

    Troops engaged the two terrorists who were trying to sneak into the post. Both terrorists have been neutralised, he added. He said that additional forces have been sent to the Army camp located around six kilometres from the Darhal police station. 

    This attack came just hours after three LeT terrorists were killed by security personnel in Budgam following a long battle that lasted many hours. Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat's murderers included one of the terrorists who was killed in the incident.

    "Terrorist Lateef Rather @Abdullah, killer of Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat among the three killed terrorists. He was involved in several terror crime cases, including several civilian killings and atrocities," the ADGP Kashmir said after the operation ended on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 9:32 AM IST
