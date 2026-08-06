The MHADA Lottery 2026 results for 2,640 Mumbai homes will be announced today. Applicants can watch the live draw, check their result online, and learn about flat prices, locations, and eligibility in just a few steps

Thousands of homebuyers across Mumbai are eagerly waiting as the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) announces the results of its Mumbai Board Lottery 2026 today. The computerized draw covers 2,640 residential units spread across several parts of the city, offering homes across different income groups.

Here's everything applicants need to know.

MHADA Lottery 2026 Result: Time, Venue and Where to Watch Live

The MHADA Mumbai Board lottery draw is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM on August 6, 2026, at Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra West, Mumbai.

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Those unable to attend the event can follow the draw live through MHADA's official YouTube channel and Facebook page. Once the lottery is completed, the final list of successful applicants will be uploaded on MHADA's official website.

Applicants can check their status by:

Visiting the MHADA official website. Opening the "Quick Links" section. Selecting the Mumbai Board 2026 lottery result. Entering the application number to view the draw result. Mumbai Housing Lottery Receives Strong Response from Applicants

Youtube - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyfgZ-QGSQM

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mhadaofficial/

Website : https://housing.mhada.gov.in/pre-lottery/quick-links

Visit MHADA's official website at https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

https://housing.mhada.gov.in/pre-lottery/draw-result

The affordable housing scheme attracted an overwhelming response during the application period, which remained open from March 30 to May 28, 2026.

MHADA received 97,613 applications for the 2,640 available homes. However, 247 applications were rejected because of issues such as income eligibility, domicile requirements, and documentation discrepancies.

More than 69,500 applicants successfully deposited the required Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) before the payment deadline, making them eligible for today's computerized draw.

The housing units are spread across several Mumbai locations, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai and Dadar, catering to buyers from different income categories.

Price Range and Construction Status of MHADA Homes

The lottery includes homes priced across various income brackets.

The most affordable flats are located in Mankhurd and Goregaon, with prices starting at approximately ₹29 lakh and ₹32 lakh under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Premium properties are also part of the scheme. The costliest apartment is located in Tardeo, South Mumbai, under the High Income Group (HIG) category, carrying a price tag of ₹6.82 crore. Several other premium homes are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore.

Out of the 2,640 homes offered in this year's draw, 1,762 apartments are still under construction, accounting for nearly 66% of the total inventory. Most of these under-construction units are situated in Borivali East, Goregaon West and Vikhroli, where development work is currently underway.