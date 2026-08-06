Senior BSP leader and five-time MLA Uma Shankar Singh passed away at 55 after a battle with cancer. BSP Chief Mayawati paid her last respects, calling his death a major loss for the party in eastern UP, where he was a prominent face.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday paid her last respects to senior party leader and five-time MLA Uma Shankar Singh, who passed away a day earlier at the age of 55 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Mayawati visited to offer floral tributes to the veteran legislator and met members of his family, expressing her condolences over his demise.

A Pillar for BSP in Purvanchal

Senior BSP leaders, party workers and supporters also gathered to pay homage to the leader, whose death has been described as a major loss for the party in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Uma Shankar Singh was one of the Bahujan Samaj Party's most prominent faces in Purvanchal and represented the Rasra Assembly constituency in Ballia district.

Over the years, he established himself as one of the party's strongest regional leaders, enjoying significant support in Ballia and adjoining districts. Known for his strong grassroots connect and organisational abilities, Singh was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly multiple times and remained among the BSP's most influential legislators. His electoral success in Rasra made him one of the few senior leaders who consistently retained the party's presence in eastern Uttar Pradesh even as the BSP faced electoral setbacks in other parts of the state.

According to party leaders, Singh had been battling cancer for a considerable period and was undergoing treatment before he succumbed to the illness on Tuesday.

Tributes and Condolences Pour In

News of his death prompted an outpouring of condolences from leaders across political parties, many remembering him as an accessible public representative with a deep connect among the people of his constituency. Soon after his demise, Mayawati expressed grief over the loss of the senior leader, describing him as a committed party worker who remained dedicated to the ideals of the Bahujan Samaj Party throughout his political career. She also extended her condolences to his family and supporters, praying for strength to help them cope with the loss.

Uma Shankar Singh's political journey was closely associated with the BSP's expansion in eastern Uttar Pradesh. He played an important role in strengthening the party's organisational network in the region and was often entrusted with key responsibilities during elections.

Party workers regarded him as a leader who remained accessible to the public and actively raised local issues concerning infrastructure, education, healthcare and farmers in his constituency.

His demise comes at a time when the BSP has been working to revive its organisational structure ahead of future electoral contests. Political observers believe Singh's passing leaves a significant void in the party's leadership in Purvanchal, where he was considered one of its tallest and most experienced leaders.

Leaders from across the political spectrum have condoled his death, acknowledging his contribution to public life and his decades-long service as a legislator. Supporters also gathered in large numbers to pay their final respects, remembering him as a leader who maintained close ties with the people throughout his political career.

The last rites of Uma Shankar Singh are expected to be attended by family members, party leaders, supporters and public representatives from across Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)