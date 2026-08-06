A viral video from Begusarai shows a road accident victim's fractured leg wrapped in cardboard. Hospital authorities defend the practice as emergency first aid.

A video showing a road accident victim with his fractured leg wrapped in a cardboard carton has triggered widespread criticism of Bihar's healthcare system. The incident occurred at the Manjhaul Sub-Divisional Hospital in Begusarai district.

The injured man was reportedly given first aid using cardboard and bandages before being sent to a higher medical facility. The viral video has reignited concerns over the availability of essential medical services at government hospitals.

According to officials, the incident occurred on the evening of August 3. Kunal Kumar, a resident of Maheshwara village under the Naukothi police station area, sustained a leg fracture after his motorcycle met with an accident near the Har Sing Bridge.

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Civil surgeon orders inquiry after video of cardboard splint goes viral

Family members and local residents rushed him to the Manjhaul Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. Images and videos circulating on social media show the injured man's fractured leg completely covered with a cardboard carton, secured with cotton bandages, before he was referred to Sadar Hospital in Begusarai for further treatment.

The Manjhaul Sub-Divisional Hospital, built at a cost of several crores, reportedly does not have facilities to provide definitive treatment for fracture cases arising from road accidents. Hospital authorities admitted that neither an orthopaedic doctor nor a dresser was available at the time of treatment.

Responding to the controversy, hospital in-charge Abhinav Priyadarshi defended the procedure, stating that using cardboard as a temporary splint for fracture patients is part of emergency first aid. "A splint is applied after a fracture to stop bleeding and provide first aid. This is not medically incorrect," Priyadarshi said.

He added that an orthopedic specialist and a dresser were not available at the hospital when the patient arrived, forcing medical staff to use the available materials before referring the patient to a higher medical centre. His statement has raised further questions about staffing shortages at the sub-divisional hospital and the availability of emergency trauma care despite the facility's infrastructure.

Begusarai Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar said the administration had taken note of the viral video and ordered an inquiry into the incident. He said the investigation would determine whether proper medical procedures were followed and that action would be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from local residents and social media users. Many have questioned how a government hospital built at significant cost could lack basic orthopaedic facilities and trained staff. Some have called for accountability and better staffing at public health facilities.

The patient was eventually referred to Sadar Hospital in Begusarai for proper treatment. His condition is said to be stable, though no official update has been provided by the hospital authorities.

The case has once again highlighted the challenges facing Bihar's public healthcare system. Shortage of specialist doctors, lack of equipment, and inadequate infrastructure have been persistent issues in many government hospitals across the state.

Health activists have demanded a thorough probe into the incident and a comprehensive review of staffing at all sub-divisional hospitals. They have also called for ensuring that emergency services are available round the clock at such facilities.