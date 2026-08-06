A potentially record-breaking El Nino in the tropical Pacific could reshape weather patterns across the globe. Experts warn it may weaken India's monsoon, intensify droughts in some regions and drive global temperatures even higher

A powerful El Nino event is expected to develop over the tropical Pacific Ocean, with scientists suggesting it could become the strongest since 1950. If forecasts hold true, the phenomenon could influence weather across several continents, affecting rainfall, temperatures and food security. India's southwest monsoon is also expected to feel its impact, raising concerns about below-normal rainfall in some regions.

What Is El Nino and Why Is It So Important?

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate pattern that develops when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become significantly warmer than usual. The additional ocean heat is released into the atmosphere through increased cloud formation and rainfall, altering atmospheric circulation across the world.

Climate researcher Jeffrey Shaman of Columbia University explains that these changes spread through the atmosphere much like ripples after a bell is struck. Scientists determine the strength of an El Nino event by measuring ocean temperatures in a designated region of the tropical Pacific. The warmer the waters become, the stronger the event is considered.

How Could It Affect India and Other Parts of the World?

A strong El Nino often changes rainfall patterns worldwide. For India, it is generally linked with a weaker southwest monsoon, increasing the possibility of below-average rainfall in several areas. Reduced monsoon activity can affect agriculture, water availability and overall economic activity.

Beyond India, experts expect drought conditions to intensify in Indonesia and Australia, while different parts of Africa could experience either prolonged dry spells or unusually heavy rainfall. Seasonal forecasting specialist Nathaniel Johnson from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that a strong El Nino typically becomes the dominant factor influencing global weather during its active phase.

The advance warning allows governments and disaster management agencies to prepare for possible disruptions to food production, water resources and emergency response planning.

Rising Temperatures and Changing Seasons

Apart from altering rainfall, El Nino also contributes to rising global temperatures. Scientists believe the upcoming event could help push worldwide temperatures to new record highs during 2026 and 2027. Global sea surface temperatures have already remained at exceptionally high levels for months, adding to climate concerns.

The phenomenon is also expected to bring a milder winter across the northern United States, wetter-than-normal conditions in the southern US and a quieter Atlantic hurricane season. While these regional impacts vary, the overall influence of a strong El Nino is expected to be felt across much of the world, making it one of the most closely watched climate events in recent decades.