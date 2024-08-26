Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MHA announces creation of 5 new districts in Ladakh to bolster governance in 'every nook and cranny'

    In a significant move aimed at enhancing governance and accelerating development in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced the creation of five new districts in the union territory.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 11:33 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    In a significant move aimed at enhancing governance and accelerating development in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced the creation of five new districts in the union territory. The decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a prosperous and developed Ladakh.

    The new districts—Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang—have been established to bring government services and benefits closer to the people. This restructuring is expected to improve administrative efficiency and ensure that the benefits of various government schemes reach even the most remote areas of the region.

    In a tweet, Amit Shah stated, "In pursuit of PM Narendra Modi's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny."

    "The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh," he added.

    On August 5, 2019, the former state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories (UTs), with Ladakh becoming one of them. The other UT formed was Jammu and Kashmir.

    On the same day, Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state, was abrogated. As a Union Territory, Ladakh falls under the direct administrative control of the Union Home Ministry.

