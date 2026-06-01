Three men allegedly blasted loud music from an SUV, performed stunts, and assaulted a security guard who objected to their behaviour inside a residential society in Gurgaon.

Three men allegedly blasted loud music from an SUV, performed stunts, and assaulted a security guard who objected to their behaviour inside a residential society in Gurgaon. The incident unfolded on Saturday night at Sare Homes Society in Sector 92, where residents were reportedly left alarmed by the commotion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A purported video of the incident, which has surfaced online, captures loud music blaring from an SUV with its doors flung open. In the footage, one of the men can allegedly be seen dancing on the vehicle's hood in the society premises.

Scroll to load tweet…

According to police, two of the accused had arrived from outside the society to meet a tenant residing there. Authorities have taken all three individuals into custody for questioning and seized two vehicles, including the SUV allegedly used during the disturbance.

Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has also directed the tenant who invited the visitors to vacate the flat within two days.

RWA president Praveen Malik revealed that the tenant had previously received a notice from the association. In a post on social media platform X, he alleged that the youths created a disturbance in the society's common area after consuming alcohol and assaulted the security guard who attempted to stop them.

"Such antisocial activities by these elements are increasing in Gurgaon, due to civilized people are concerned," he said.

Police said the two visitors are residents of Garhi Harsaru and work as property dealers.