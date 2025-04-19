A technician working at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an air hostess in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, police said on Friday.

A technician working at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram has been arrested following a complaint by a 46-year-old air hostess, who alleged that she was sexually assaulted in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, police said on Friday.

According to Gurugram Police, the complaint was lodged on April 14, nearly a week after the alleged incident, and an FIR was registered at the Sadar Police Station.

Gurugram DCP Arpit Jain confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed immediately after the complaint to probe the matter.







"On April 14, we received a complaint regarding sexual assault at a private hospital. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the case. The accused, Deepak, a resident of Muzaffarpur, has been arrested. He had been working as a technician at the hospital for the past five months," said DCP Jain.

The survivor, who was in the city for professional training, was admitted to the hospital following health complications after a drowning incident. The alleged assault took place during her treatment while she was on ventilator support in the ICU.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration has also suspended the arrested accused.

"We have been informed that the police has identified a suspect who has been taken into custody in connection with the ongoing investigation concerning allegations of sexual assault on a patient. On the basis of information provided to us by the police, at present we have suspended the suspect employee," the hospital's medical superintendent said in a statement on Friday.

"As we await the final outcome of the investigation, we will continue to provide full support to the police," he added.

The police were further looking into the case.