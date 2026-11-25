Police recovered a handwritten note signed by her neighbour, Vipin Yadav, who had checked into the hotel with her. The note reportedly claimed that he had killed her and intended to jump into canal.

A 19-year-old Delhi University student was found dead inside a hotel room in Haryana's Faridabad, with a handwritten confession note allegedly left behind by the man who had checked into the hotel with her. The note reportedly states that he killed the woman and would jump into the Agra Canal to end his life. The accused, identified as Vipin Yadav, is missing and police have launched a search to trace him.

Student went missing after leaving home

The deceased was a resident of Kureshipur village in Faridabad's Gandhi Colony. According to her family, she left home on Monday, saying she was going to college. She remained in contact with them until around 3 pm, after which her phone became unreachable, according to report by ETV Bharat.

When she did not return home, her family approached Dhauj police station and filed a missing person complaint.

Investigators later learnt that she had checked into a hotel in Sector 37 with her neighbour Vipin, who lives opposite her house. The two families reportedly knew each other, and he was familiar with her household.

CCTV footage shows accused leaving hotel

The incident came to light on Tuesday when hotel staff knocked on the room door but received no response. Police were alerted and subsequently entered the room, where they found the student's body on the bed.

A bottle of rat poison was also reportedly recovered from the room. Police suspect that the substance may have been administered to her.

CCTV footage from the hotel allegedly shows Vipin leaving the room on Monday evening after locking the door from outside. He has not been traced since.

A confession note recovered

Police recovered a handwritten note bearing Vipin's alleged signature. It reportedly stated that he had killed the student and was going to jump into the Agra Canal.

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Investigators are examining the note and have not yet established its authenticity or the exact circumstances of the death. Police are also searching for Vipin.

The post-mortem examination and further investigation are expected to help establish how the student died and what led to the incident.