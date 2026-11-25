A government mathematics teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district has been arrested under the POCSO Act. He allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a Class 12 student, demanding a physical relationship and threatening her with poor academic marks.

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district has been arrested after a Class 12 student accused him of sending inappropriate messages, pressuring her to enter into a physical relationship and threatening to give her poor marks if she refused.

The accused, identified as Narendra Kushwah, is a mathematics teacher at a government school. Police took him into custody from the school following a complaint filed by the student. The case has raised serious concerns about student safety and the alleged misuse of authority by educators.

Student Accuses Teacher Of Sending Inappropriate Messages

According to the student's complaint, the teacher had allegedly been harassing her for some time through inappropriate messages and repeated requests to meet him outside school.

He allegedly invited her to accompany him for outings and meals and pressured her to enter into a physical relationship.

The student also alleged that the teacher made explicit remarks during their conversations and continued sending messages despite her reluctance. The complaint further states that when the student did not respond to his advances, the teacher allegedly threatened to give her low marks in examinations.

He then sent a series of objectionable messages between November 18 and 20, the student alleged. She also alleged that he had asked her to "wear clothes of my choice".

"Aapki baat alag hai (You are different)," one of his texts to the student read. "You will have to take care of me," he wrote.

He also asked her to "make him sleep". He also asked her to tell him if he 'could help her with anything'. The student also alleged that he had a 'secret room' in the computer lab of the school. When she resisted, he threatened to deduct her marks, the student claimed.

The alleged threats caused distress to the student, who eventually decided to report the matter rather than continue facing the unwanted communication. The allegations have raised questions about the power imbalance between teachers and students, particularly when academic evaluation is involved.

Police Arrest Teacher After Student's Complaint

After approaching the police, the student lodged a formal complaint against the teacher. Police subsequently reached the school and arrested the accused. According to subsequent reports, a case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The investigation is underway, and further legal proceedings are expected to follow. The case has once again highlighted the importance of ensuring a safe environment for students in educational institutions. Teachers are entrusted with the responsibility of guiding and protecting students. Allegations of inappropriate conduct and threats involving examination marks underline the need for complaints to be taken seriously and investigated promptly.

The allegations against the teacher will be examined as part of the ongoing legal process.