How Much Ghee Do You Get From One Litre Of Milk Cow Vs Buffalo Yield - Explained
Ever wondered how much pure ghee you can extract from 1 litre of cow or buffalo milk? We break down the exact math, fat percentages, the Bilona method, and exactly how many litres you need for 1 kg of ghee.
Know how many litres of milk make 1 kg of ghee?
You never get one litre of ghee from one litre of milk. You usually get around 30 to 65 grams of pure ghee from a single litre of milk, which is just about 2 to 4.5 tablespoons. This yield fully depends on the type of milk, its fat percentage, and your ghee-making method.
• Cow milk: You get roughly 30 to 40 grams of ghee from one litre of cow milk containing 3.5% to 4.5% fat. Jersey or crossbred cow milk yields slightly more, around 40 to 45 grams.
• Buffalo milk: Buffalo milk packs more fat (5% to 8%). So, one litre of buffalo milk gives you a solid 45 to 65 grams of ghee.
• Packet milk: Full cream packet milk yields 50 to 60 grams of ghee, while toned milk gives you a mere 20 to 30 grams.
Ghee yield calculations based on milk fat percentage
Milk mostly contains water, protein, lactose, and minerals. Only the milk fat turns into ghee. One litre of milk weighs about 1.03 kg. Assuming a 90 to 95 percent fat recovery rate, here is the estimated ghee yield per litre of milk:
• 3% fat: 27–29 grams
• 3.5% fat: 31–34 grams
• 4% fat: 35–38 grams
• 4.5% fat: 40–43 grams
• 5% fat: 44–48 grams
• 6% fat: 53–57 grams
• 7% fat: 62–66 grams
How many litres of milk do you need for 1 kg of ghee?
The total milk volume required to make one kilogram of pure ghee changes based on the milk's fat percentage.
• Cow milk (3.5–4% fat): Around 27 to 32 litres
• Cow milk (4.5% fat): Around 23 to 26 litres
• Buffalo milk (6% fat): Around 17 to 20 litres
• Buffalo milk (7% fat): Around 15 to 17 litres
• Toned milk (3% fat): Around 34 to 45 litres
Which ghee making method is the best?
People generally use two main methods to extract ghee.
• Cream or Malai method: You boil the milk, cool it down, refrigerate it, and collect the cream (malai) over a few days. You then heat this cream directly or turn it into butter before making ghee. This method gives a 90 to 95% fat recovery. You get 5 to 10% more ghee here compared to the Bilona method.
• Traditional Bilona method: You boil the milk, set it into curd, and churn the curd to extract butter. You then heat this butter to make ghee. Some fat stays back in the buttermilk, giving only an 80 to 85% recovery. However, Bilona ghee beats everything else in nutrition and aroma.
• Commercial dairy factories use centrifuge separation machines that extract almost 99% of the fat, ensuring a much higher ghee yield.
Why does ghee yield vary and how to get more?
Cows and buffaloes eating green grass and oil cakes give milk with higher fat content. The cattle feed and weather conditions heavily influence the final ghee yield.
FSSAI standards state that pure ghee must have at least 99.5% milk fat and less than 0.5% moisture. To get more ghee at home, you should boil the milk on a low flame and refrigerate it for 6 to 8 hours to form a thick malai layer. Heat the butter on a low flame until it turns golden brown without burning it to get high-quality, maximum ghee.
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