You never get one litre of ghee from one litre of milk. You usually get around 30 to 65 grams of pure ghee from a single litre of milk, which is just about 2 to 4.5 tablespoons. This yield fully depends on the type of milk, its fat percentage, and your ghee-making method.

• Cow milk: You get roughly 30 to 40 grams of ghee from one litre of cow milk containing 3.5% to 4.5% fat. Jersey or crossbred cow milk yields slightly more, around 40 to 45 grams.

• Buffalo milk: Buffalo milk packs more fat (5% to 8%). So, one litre of buffalo milk gives you a solid 45 to 65 grams of ghee.

• Packet milk: Full cream packet milk yields 50 to 60 grams of ghee, while toned milk gives you a mere 20 to 30 grams.