Adani's Navi Mumbai International Airport began international operations with an Air India Express flight to Abu Dhabi. This launch makes NMIA the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's second global gateway, commencing global services within 200 days.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), India's largest private airport operator, on Wednesday commenced international operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with Air India Express launching direct services between Navi Mumbai and Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A New Global Gateway for Mumbai

According to the release, the thrice-weekly service opens NMIA's international network in less than 200 days after the airport commenced domestic operations on December 25 2025. It also makes every airport in AAHL's portfolio internationally connected, reflecting the rapid scale-up of India's newest greenfield international airport and strengthening connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), home to one of India's largest concentrations of people, businesses and economic activities. The new route offers travellers a convenient direct link to the UAE in West Asia and reflects the coordinated efforts of government agencies, aviation regulators, airline partners and airport stakeholders in establishing NMIA as MMR's second global gateway.

Key Officials on the Inaugural Flight

Nipun Aggarwal, Chairman, Air India Express, said, "We are delighted to launch international operations from Navi Mumbai with direct flights to Abu Dhabi, creating a convenient new gateway to the UAE for travellers from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Navi Mumbai is a key pillar of our dual-airport strategy, complementing our network from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. We value our partnership with Navi Mumbai International Airport and look forward to strengthening connectivity through this collaboration."

Arun Bansal, CEO of AAHL, stated that the launch of the first scheduled international flight marks a new phase in the journey of Navi Mumbai International Airport, while thanking Air India Express for partnering with the Adani Group on this significant inaugural international route. "The launch of our first scheduled international flight marks the beginning of a new phase in Navi Mumbai International Airport's journey. We thank all the state and central government agencies and stakeholders for their invaluable support in helping us achieve this milestone," said Bansal. "We also appreciate Air India Express for partnering with us on this important first international route. As we expand our network with more airline partners and destinations, our focus remains on delivering seamless operations and a world-class travel experience while strengthening Navi Mumbai's position as a preferred gateway for international travel," added Bansal.

Operational Milestones and Cargo Capabilities

As per the release, New Mumbai Aiport has connected 46 domestic destinations, served more than 2.3 million passengers, and now handles around 150 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) each day. The addition of international services further strengthens its role in meeting the aviation needs of MMR and western India. The inaugural international flight also carries NMIA's first global perishable export shipment, establishing the airport as a new gateway for high-value, time-sensitive cargo. The milestone is expected to improve international market access for Indian exporters while strengthening NMIA's growing cargo capabilities.

Future Expansion and Connectivity

The Abu Dhabi service is the first of several international routes planned from NMIA. As the airport expands its airline partnerships and destination network, it is poised to play an increasingly important role in strengthening Mumbai's aviation capacity while supporting India's growing international connectivity, trade and tourism, said the release. (ANI)