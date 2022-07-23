Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Media running kangaroo courts, says CJI NV Ramana in strong remarks

    Chief Justice of India NV Ramana stated, "Recently, we've seen the media running kangaroo courts, sometimes on issues that even experienced judges find difficult to decide. Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving harmful to democracy's health." 

    Ranchi, First Published Jul 23, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana addressed the issue of 'kangaroo courts run by media' on Saturday during a speech in Ranchi, Jharkhand, calling them 'detrimental to the health of democracy.' CJI stated, "Recently, we've witnessed the media running kangaroo courts, sometimes on cases that are complicated enough for even experienced judges to resolve. Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving harmful to democracy's health." CJI NV Ramana delivered the 'Justice S B Sinha Memorial Lecture' on 'Life of a Judge' at Ranchi's National University of Study and Research in Law.

    CJI NV Ramana also emphasised the need to modernise the judicial infrastructure so judges can function to their full potential. He addressed the 'challenges faced by the current day judiciary in prioritising matters for adjudication.'

    Ramana stated that prioritising cases for adjudication is one of the most difficult challenges confronting today's judiciary. The judges must not ignore the social realities. He said that the judge must prioritise pressing matters to save the system from avoidable conflicts and burdens. 

    He continued, "I've frequently discussed the problems that gave rise to the ongoing lawsuits. I've been adamant about the need to upgrade the physical and personal infrastructure so that the judges can function to their full potential."

    The CJI also addressed the 'false narrative created about the ostensibly easy lives of judges.' "False narratives are created about the supposed easy lives of judges. It's a tough pill to swallow. People frequently complain about the long duration of cases at all levels of the Indian judicial system," He said. 

    "In a modern democracy, a judge's duties go beyond merely reading the law. In the democratic scheme, a judge occupies a unique position. He acts as a link between social realities and the law.

    Second, he safeguards the constitution's spirit and value. The courts and judges are in charge of balancing formal democracy with substantive democracy. We live in a complex society that is constantly changing," the CJI explained. 

    CJI Ramana also mentioned the 'increasing number of physical attacks on judges' and stated that 'judges have to live in the same society as the people they have convicted, without any security or assurance of safety.' "Because of the nature of their jobs, politicians, bureaucrats, police officers, and other public figures routinely receive security even after they leave office. Judges, however, are not afforded the same level of protection," he concluded.

