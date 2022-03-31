CJI launches 'FASTER' software for e-transfer of orders to jail

FASTER will transmit bail orders and will include the digital signatures of SC officers for validation. Communication is limited to email address holders, ensuring privacy, safety, and security.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana introduced the FASTER software on Thursday, emphasising the importance of court rulings issued by the higher judiciary being safely conveyed without tampering by outside parties. At the unveiling, the CJI stated that the Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records (FASTER) programme will send bail orders with the digital signatures of Supreme Court personnel, ensuring privacy, safety, and security.

The CJI explained how the software would operate, saying that 73 nodal officials had been appointed at the High Court level to monitor the process. A judicial communication network has been established, as have 1,887 secure-pathway email IDs. These are the only methods via which communication will be possible.

There are 1,887 email addresses for nodal officers and other officers. FASTER will transmit bail orders and will include the digital signatures of SC officers for validation. Communication is limited to email address holders, ensuring privacy, safety, and security.

Also Read | SC strikes down 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars community in Tamil Nadu

"We developed this mechanism when we learned that a person was not freed from prison despite being granted bail by the Supreme Court three days previously because the order had not reached," CJI stated. During the inaugural event, the CJI stated that the idea for FASTER came from reading a news item about prisoners not being released despite the Supreme Court giving them bail three days prior because actual copies of the orders were not handed to prison officials.

The online event was attended by all of the country's Supreme Court and High Court judges.

Also Read | Karnataka hijab row: AIMPBL moves Supreme Court against Karnataka HC’s judgment