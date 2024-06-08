Media mogul Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City, passes away at 87 due to heart complications in Hyderabad

Ramoji Rao, 87, founder of Ramoji Film City and owner of Eenadu and ETV Bharat, passed away in Hyderabad due to heart complications. A media mogul and philanthropist, Rao's contributions to the film industry and social services were significant. His legacy continues through his media empire and philanthropic efforts.

Ramoji Rao, the renowned media mogul and founder of Ramoji Film City, passed away today at the age of 87. He breathed his last this morning at a private hospital in Hyderabad, following recent health complications related to his heart.

Ramoji Rao, a significant figure in the entertainment and media industry, was known for his ownership of major enterprises such as Eenadu, ETV Bharat, and Gedi Chit Fund. He also previously owned This TV Kannada. His contributions to the film industry and media have left an indelible mark, and his passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from many dignitaries in the film industry and political arena.

Recently, Rao had been experiencing heart problems, leading to the implantation of a stent. Despite this medical intervention, his health continued to deteriorate over the following days. This morning, he succumbed to his health issues, leaving a void in the hearts of many.

In addition to his business achievements, Ramoji Rao was also deeply involved in various social service initiatives, making significant contributions to society beyond his professional endeavours.

Rao's influence extended far beyond his media empire. His creation, Ramoji Film City, is a testament to his vision and dedication, drawing filmmakers and tourists alike from around the world. As news of his passing spreads, many are expected to pay their respects and attend his last rites.

Ramoji Rao's legacy will undoubtedly live on through the institutions he built and the countless lives he touched through his work and philanthropy.

