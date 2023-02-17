MEA launches 'mpassport police app' to speed up police verification of passport issuance; check details

On Friday, RPO Delhi tweeted, saying that the office is dedicated to efficient service delivery and Digital India. The mPassport Police App will shorten the verification process to five days.

The Ministry of External Affairs launched the 'mpassport Police App' on Friday, February 17, to streamline and expedite the process of police verification of passport issuance.

On the occasion of the Delhi Police Special Branch's Raising Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented 350 mobile Tablets to members of the force. According to a release issued on Friday by the Ministry of External Affairs Regional Passport Office (RPO), Delhi, these devices will now enable the entire process of police verification and report submission to become paperless.

Delhi's Regional Passport Officer, Abhishek Dubey, said that the tablet verification would reduce the verification time from 15 days to five days, effectively shortening the passport issuance timeline by ten days.

The Delhi Police tweeted, on thursday, "Hon'ble HM@AmitShah has allocated 350 mobile tablets to Spl Branch/Delhi Police personnel. The entire process of passport application verification will become digital and paperless with these tablets, and the verification time will be reduced to 5 days."

On Thursday, Shah tweeted in Hindi, 'Launched the mobile passport application for quick passport verification. Digital verification will save time and increase transparency in police investigations.'

The minister added, "These steps taken today are significant efforts in the direction of Modi-Police ji's Technology Mission for smart policing."

