Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MEA launches 'mpassport police app' to speed up police verification of passport issuance; check details

    On Friday, RPO Delhi tweeted, saying that the office is dedicated to efficient service delivery and Digital India. The mPassport Police App will shorten the verification process to five days.

    MEA launches 'mpassport police app' to speed up police verification of passport issuance; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 3:52 PM IST

    The Ministry of External Affairs launched the 'mpassport Police App' on Friday, February 17, to streamline and expedite the process of police verification of passport issuance. 

    On the occasion of the Delhi Police Special Branch's Raising Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented 350 mobile Tablets to members of the force. According to a release issued on Friday by the Ministry of External Affairs Regional Passport Office (RPO), Delhi, these devices will now enable the entire process of police verification and report submission to become paperless.

    Delhi's Regional Passport Officer, Abhishek Dubey, said that the tablet verification would reduce the verification time from 15 days to five days, effectively shortening the passport issuance timeline by ten days.

    RPO Delhi tweeted that the office is dedicated to efficient service delivery and Digital India. The mPassport Police App will shorten the verification process to five days.

     

    The Delhi Police tweeted, on thursday, "Hon'ble HM@AmitShah has allocated 350 mobile tablets to Spl Branch/Delhi Police personnel. The entire process of passport application verification will become digital and paperless with these tablets, and the verification time will be reduced to 5 days."

    On Thursday, Shah tweeted in Hindi, 'Launched the mobile passport application for quick passport verification. Digital verification will save time and increase transparency in police investigations.'

     

    The minister added, "These steps taken today are significant efforts in the direction of Modi-Police ji's Technology Mission for smart policing."

    Also Read: Passengers without full name in passport barred from flying to UAE; check details

    Also Read: Aishwarya Rai's fake passport recovered from three foreigners in Greater Noida-report

    Also Read: Visa-less destinations that should be on the bucket list of every Indian traveler

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 3:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Owaisi terms Bhiwani incident as inhuman claims BJP promoting radicalised elements gcw

    Owaisi terms Bhiwani incident as inhuman, claims BJP promoting radicalised elements

    VHP slams Rajasthan's Gehlot govt for linking Bajrang Dal to killing of 2 alleged cow smugglers in Haryana

    VHP slams Rajasthan's Gehlot govt for linking Bajrang Dal to killing of 2 alleged cow smugglers in Haryana

    Who is George Soros? What angered the Indian government about Billionaire? What he said on PM Modi- adt

    Who is George Soros? What angered the Indian government about Billionaire?

    Attack on India Smriti Irani slams billionaire George Soros for his revival of democracy remark AJR

    'Attack on India': Smriti Irani slams billionaire George Soros for his 'revival of democracy' remark

    Karnataka Budget 2023 24 CM Bommai reveals plan to decongest Bengaluru gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2023-24: CM Bommai reveals plan to decongest Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Owaisi terms Bhiwani incident as inhuman claims BJP promoting radicalised elements gcw

    Owaisi terms Bhiwani incident as inhuman, claims BJP promoting radicalised elements

    VHP slams Rajasthan's Gehlot govt for linking Bajrang Dal to killing of 2 alleged cow smugglers in Haryana

    VHP slams Rajasthan's Gehlot govt for linking Bajrang Dal to killing of 2 alleged cow smugglers in Haryana

    Swara Bhasker Fahad Ahmad Wedding Netizens notice actress mother in law sad face say Saas Khush Nahi Lag Rahi RBA

    Swara Bhasker, Fahad Wedding: Netizens notice actress’ mother-in-law sad face; say, ‘Saas Khush Nahi Lag Rahi’

    Who is George Soros? What angered the Indian government about Billionaire? What he said on PM Modi- adt

    Who is George Soros? What angered the Indian government about Billionaire?

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro leaked image reveals new design and USB C port Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro leaked image reveals new design and USB-C port: Report

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon