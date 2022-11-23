Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Passengers without full name in passport barred from flying to UAE; check details

    It is reportedly said that several Indian citizens with only their first names on passports are being barred from flying out of the country's airports after airlines implemented the new rule.

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 6:48 PM IST

    In a recent development, Air India Express has announced that guests travelling to and from the UAE must ensure that their passports have their primary (first name) and secondary (surname) names.

    In its directive, it also stated that the new naming policy does not apply to people who have a valid residence permit or work visa. The new circular will apply to passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa.

    A guideline issued by Air India Express states that if a passenger's name in the passport has the first name with the surname (blank) or if his/her given name is (blank) with the surname in it, "such a passport will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously, he will be INAD by immigration." INAD is a term used for passengers who are not allowed to enter the country.

    Meanwhile, Indian airlines, including Air India Express, SpiceJet, and IndiGo have informed travel agents about the change in the naming policy.

    The reports further said that the rules only apply to tourist, visit, or on-arrival visas and do not apply to existing resident card holders, explaining that passengers travelling with a single name on passports on residence/employment visas shall be allowed to travel.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 6:48 PM IST
