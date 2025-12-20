- Home
PM Modi inaugurated Guwahati's new nature-themed airport terminal. Built at a cost of Rs 5,000 cr, the terminal blends modern tech with Assam's culture and biodiversity. India's first of its kind, it's designed to handle 13.1mn passengers annually
Nature-themed gateway opens in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, marking a major milestone for aviation in Northeast India. Officials described it as India’s first nature-themed airport terminal, designed to blend modern technology with the natural and cultural identity of Assam.
The new terminal has been built to handle 13.1 million passengers every year and aims to transform Guwahati into a key aviation hub for the entire Northeast and a major gateway to Southeast Asia.
Rs 5,000-crore project with focus on future growth
The project has been developed at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, out of which Rs 1,000 crore has been set aside for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. These facilities will help service and repair aircraft locally, creating jobs and boosting the regional economy.
Officials said the new terminal is designed to meet future travel demand while also supporting cargo movement and international connectivity.
Smooth shift from old terminal to new one
The transition from the old terminal to the new building will begin in February. Initially, domestic flights will operate from the new terminal. By the end of March, both domestic and international flights will fully move to the new facility.
Once this shift is complete, the existing terminal will be converted into a dedicated cargo hub, helping strengthen trade and supply chains in the region.
Inspired by Assam's nature and culture
Senior airport officials said the terminal was designed by Indian architects and is deeply rooted in Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage. The terminal is named ‘The Bamboo Orchids’, inspired by the state flower kopou phool (foxtail orchid).
The design also draws from indigenous bamboo varieties, including Bholuka bamboo from Assam and Apatani bamboo from Arunachal Pradesh, celebrating the ecological richness of the Northeast.
Bamboo, orchids and green spaces
Around 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced bamboo from the Northeast have been used inside the terminal. Officials said this sets a new benchmark for sustainable construction in Indian airports.
The terminal also features Kaziranga-inspired landscapes, with green spaces that reflect Assam’s forests. One of the highlights is the ‘sky forest’, where arriving passengers walk through a lush green area filled with nearly one lakh plants from 100 species of local flora.
Design elements rooted in tradition
Traditional Assamese japis (conical headgear) are woven into the terminal’s design. A rhinoceros motif, symbolising strength and calmness and closely linked to Assam, appears across the building.
There are 57 special columns shaped like bouquets of foxtail orchids, placed in the departure and arrival areas, creating a unique visual identity for the airport.
Modern technology for faster travel
The new terminal is equipped with DigiYatra-enabled passenger processing, smart check-in systems, and large naturally lit interiors to improve passenger comfort.
For the first time in India, passengers will be able to check in their baggage directly from the parking area and arrival forecourt, removing the need to carry heavy bags inside the terminal.
Stronger security and faster immigration
Security has been upgraded with consolidated domestic security lanes, Automated Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS), and full-body scanners for quick and non-intrusive screening.
The terminal will also offer Fast Track Immigration (FTI-TTP) for Indian nationals and OCI cardholders, allowing quicker entry and exit at international counters.
Smart kiosks and passenger support
Self-service smart information kiosks will provide real-time flight updates, interactive maps, Wi-Fi access, SOS support, food and duty-free ordering, and passenger feedback options. Officials said this will reduce dependency on airport staff and improve overall service quality.
PM Modi had earlier posted photos of the new terminal building on X.
I will reach Guwahati, Assam tomorrow, 20th December. In the afternoon, the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport will be inaugurated. This is a major boost to Assam’s infrastructure. Increased capacity means better ‘Ease of Living’ and a… pic.twitter.com/Rtn1jMVs0P
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2025
Some more glimpses of the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/BWSv7NPZhi
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2025
Connecting all eight Northeast states
Officials said the airport will serve as a critical hub for all eight northeastern states - Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.
The improved connectivity will help promote tourism to tea gardens, wildlife reserves, river landscapes, living-root bridges and hill destinations, while also supporting cargo movement.
Built for rising passenger demand
During the 2024-25 financial year, Guwahati airport handled 6.5 million passengers, showing strong growth in air travel from the region. The new terminal is designed to comfortably manage future demand up to 2032 and beyond.
Local culture at the heart of travel
The terminal gives special space to local brands, food outlets and restaurants through an Airport Village concept. These outlets reflect Assam’s folklore, cuisine, nature and cultural heritage.
Officials said the aim is to ensure every traveller experiences the true spirit of Assam the moment they enter the airport.
A new chapter for Northeast aviation
Developed by Guwahati International Airport Ltd (GIAL) and operated by Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the new terminal marks a major step towards sustainable, inclusive and future-ready infrastructure.
Officials said the terminal not only improves travel comfort but also proudly showcases Assam’s identity to the world.
(With agency inputs)
