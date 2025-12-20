Image Credit : ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, marking a major milestone for aviation in Northeast India. Officials described it as India’s first nature-themed airport terminal, designed to blend modern technology with the natural and cultural identity of Assam.

The new terminal has been built to handle 13.1 million passengers every year and aims to transform Guwahati into a key aviation hub for the entire Northeast and a major gateway to Southeast Asia.

Rs 5,000-crore project with focus on future growth

The project has been developed at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, out of which Rs 1,000 crore has been set aside for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. These facilities will help service and repair aircraft locally, creating jobs and boosting the regional economy.

Officials said the new terminal is designed to meet future travel demand while also supporting cargo movement and international connectivity.