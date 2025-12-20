Goa Police have initiated the process for an INTERPOL Blue Corner Notice against UK national Surinder Kumar Khosla, the property owner, in the nightclub fire case that killed 25. This follows the arrest of co-owners, the Luthra brothers.

INTERPOL Notice Sought for Property Owner

Goa Police has initiated the process for issuance of an INTERPOL Blue Corner Notice against UK national Surinder Kumar Khosla, an accused in the nightclub fire incident that claimed the lives of 25 people, officials said on Saturday.

Surinder Kumar Khosla is the owner of the property on which the unauthorised structure housing the nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane was functioning.

According to the police, this step is being taken to ascertain the accused's whereabouts and to secure his presence for investigation.

Club Co-owners in Police Custody

Earlier, a Goa court on Wednesday granted 5-day police custody of Luthra brothers - Saurabh and Gaurav, co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub.

Goa Police presented the accused before the Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court after they were arrested at Delhi airport on Tuesday, after being deported from Thailand, where they fled after the blaze.

The Luthra brothers underwent medical examinations before being produced in court.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted the Goa Police a 48-hour transit remand of the accused after they landed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi.

Advocate on Legal Proceedings

Speaking to reporters, advocate Vishnu Joshi, representing a victim's family, said the further court proceedings will take place after the end of the remand period.

He said, "Yesterday, they were brought from Thailand to Delhi, and after arriving in Delhi, they were formally arrested by the Goa Police at the airport. After the arrest, they were brought to Goa this morning on Delhi transit remand. Thereafter, they were presented before the concerned court, and a further 5 days of remand were granted. Any further proceedings will take place after the end of their remand period, when they will be produced in the court on December 22."

Negligence Alleged in Deadly Blaze

The fire at the Arpora nightclub on December 6 that claimed 25 lives led to criminal proceedings against the club owners over alleged negligence and violation of mandatory safety norms. (ANI)