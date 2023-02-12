MCD mayor election to be held on February 16 after three failed attempts; know details

Delhi Mayor election: Three House meetings were adjourned in the last month due to uproar and commotion over the decision to give aldermen voting rights without electing the mayor, deputy mayor, and members of the civic body's standing committee.

Official sources on Sunday said that Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the next session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House to be held on February 16 for the mayor's election. The government proposed holding the House session on February 16, and Saxena accepted it, added the source.

Three House meetings were adjourned in the last month due to uproar and commotion over the decision to give aldermen voting rights without electing the mayor, deputy mayor, and members of the civic body's standing committee.

Following the December civic elections, the House convened for the first time on January 6 but was adjourned due to acrimonious exchanges between members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party members.

On January 24, the second municipal House was held and was briefly adjourned following the oath-taking ceremony and later adjourned until the next date by the pro tem presiding officer. Following that, the House was adjourned for the third time last Monday, a month after the first municipal House.

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed that the mayoral election could not be held as the BJP was 'strangulating democracy and the Constitution of India,' while the BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party of making up excuses to stall the election and blamed it for the stalemate.

The AAP had won 134 wards in the December elections, ending the BJP's 15-year reign in the civic body. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine wards in the 250-member Municipal House.

The civic body in Delhi had 272 wards across its three corporations, NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC, which existed from 2012 to 2022 before being reunified into a single MCD on May 22, last year.

The Municipal House in Delhi failed to elect a mayor on February 6 due to an uproar over the decision to allow aldermen to vote in the mayoral election, even as the AAP accused the BJP of a 'planned conspiracy' to stall the process.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Supreme Court to hear AAP's plea over Delhi mayor election on February 8

Also Read: Delhi Mayor election: Amid AAP-BJP clash, third attempt to elect Mayor called off

Also Read: AAP, BJP clash stalls MCD Mayor Election for second time; check details