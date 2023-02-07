Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court to hear AAP's plea over Delhi mayor election on February 8

    A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, and a lawyer representing the AAP, took note of the submissions of a lawyer representing the AAP, who sought an urgent hearing of the plea. 

    The Supreme Court agreed to hear a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and others seeking an early election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday, February 8.

    A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, and a lawyer representing the AAP, took note of the submissions of a lawyer representing the AAP, who sought an urgent hearing of the plea. CJI Chandrachud said, "We will list for tomorrow." 

    On Monday, the MCD House failed to elect a mayor for the third time after a ruckus erupted after the presiding officer said that the aldermen nominated by the LG would vote in the polls, prompting an enraged AAP to announce that it would move to Supreme Court.

    Both the parties, BJP and the AAP, have accused each other of preventing the mayoral elections, with the appointment of aldermen and their voting rights in the House being the source of contention. The AAP, which has a majority of 134 elected members out of 250, has accused the BJP of attempting to steal its mandate by granting voting rights to nominated members.

    Previously, Oberoi had petitioned the Supreme Court for directions to ensure a timely mayoral election in Delhi, but the petition was withdrawn due to the election being scheduled on February 6.

    On February 3, the Supreme Court said that the petitioner's main grievance was that the mayoral election was not held but that the election had now been notified and that she was free to return if she had any further complaints.

    The Delhi mayoral election was stalled for the second time last month when the MCD House was adjourned indefinitely by the lieutenant governor-appointed presiding officer in response to a ruckus caused by some councillors.

    The first meeting of the newly-elected MCD House was also adjourned on January 6 due to a ruckus between AAP and BJP members.

    (With inputs from PTI)

