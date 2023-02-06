Delhi Mayor election: Amid AAP-BJP clash, third attempt to elect Mayor called off

Following a commotion in the municipal House on Monday sparked by members of the governing Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, the attempt to elect a new mayor for Delhi failed for the third time in a row. Following the municipal elections on December 4, the House met for the third time. During this meeting, AAP members organised a sizable protest about the voting rights of aldermen.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) caused a ruckus at the Civic Center in New Delhi, making the Delhi municipal House's third effort to elect a mayor for the city null once more. Prior to this, the previous two attempts were also thwarted following heated altercations between AAP and BJP officials.

According to the DMC Act of 1957, the mayor and deputy mayor must be elected in the very first House to meet following the municipal elections. Delhi has yet to elect a mayor, despite the fact that the municipal elections took place two months ago.

Following a ruckus and heated arguments between the BJP and AAP members, the presiding officer postponed the first two sessions, which were conducted on January 6 and January 24, without choosing a mayor.

AAP has previously protested Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's appointment of the 10 alderman without seeking input from the state legislature. It had also objected to the Lieutenant Governor's choice of Satya Sharma for the position and suggested Mukesh Goyal, the senior councillor in the house, instead.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 134 wards in the elections, ending the BJP's 15-year reign over the local government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House.

BJP's mayoral candidate is Rekha Gupta. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are -- Aaley Mohammad Iqbal (AAP) and Kamal Bagri (BJP).

