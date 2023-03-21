Massive setback for PFI, UAPA tribunal upholds Centre's ban

The Ministry of Home Affairs on September 28 last year declared the PFI and its associates or affiliates as "unlawful associations" with immediate effect for a period of 5 years.

In a major setback to the banned organisation Popular Front of India, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Tribunal headed by Delhi High Court judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Tuesday upheld the ban imposed by the central government for the outfit's involvement in anti-national activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on September 28 last year declared the PFI and its associates or affiliates as "unlawful associations" with immediate effect for a period of 5 years. As per Section 3 of the UAPA, a tribunal is set up by the government to adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the association unlawful.

In its September 2022 order, the ministry further banned the Rehab India Foundation (RIF), the Campus Front of India (CF), the All India Imams Council (AIIC), the National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), the National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and the Rehab Foundation, Kerala under UAPA.

The Centre banned the organised after raids on PFI's offices and its members' residences across the country. The development came after allegations that the banned Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) have close links with many terrorist organisations.

Lawyers associated with the case said that the central government had examined and presented 100 witnesses and two videos on the organisation's and its members' activities. The Tribunal judgement was later sent to the Home Ministry.

