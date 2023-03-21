Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ripper Jayanandan', one of India's most notorious serial killers, is out on parole; here's why

    'Ripper Jayanandan' is accused of seven murders committed during a span of 35 robberies, in and around Thrissur Ernakulam border areas

    Ripper Jayanandan, one of India's most notorious serial killers, is out on parole; here's why ANR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 5:06 PM IST

    One of India's most notorious criminals, Ripper Jayanandan is out on parole for the first time after 17 years in jail. The Kerala High Court granted him parole to attend his daughter's wedding on Wednesday.

    KP Jayanandan (56), also known as 'Ripper Jayanandan', is serving sentences at the high-security central jail in Viyyur. The High Court granted two-day escort parole to attend the elder daughter's wedding. Jayanandan, released at nine in the morning, will be returned to the jail at five in the evening. He will attend the wedding ceremony, which would be held at Vadakkunnatha temple in Thrissur on Wednesday, under police surveillance and escort.

    Also Read: 'Hope it was my video...' Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station

    "The wedding of a daughter is an auspicious occasion, and the presence of the father of the bride at that solemn function is most appropriate. This court is of the view that the petitioner’s husband ought to be given parole for partaking in the wedding of his daughter," the single-judge bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said in its order.

    Ripper Jayanandan is accused of seven murders committed during a span of 35 robberies in and around Thrissur Ernakulam border areas. For all the seven murders committed, including the double murder at Perinjanam in October 2004, the Thrissur principal sessions judge sentenced to capital punishment in June 2008. He was sent to Poojapura Central Jail to await execution but escaped in June 2013. He was captured on September 9, 2013, near Thrissur. 

    The escape was a massive embarrassment for Kerala police as Jayanandan was a seasoned criminal with multiple successful escape attempts made in the past.

    Also Read: Kerala: 5 MLAs go on indefinite satyagraha, assembly protest footage not aired

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not a setback': Karnataka CM on seer's call to stop raking up on Uri Gowda, Nanje Gowda issue AJR

    'Not a setback': Karnataka CM on seer's call to stop raking up on Uri Gowda, Nanje Gowda issue

    Armies of India and 23 African nations engage in Maharashtra's Aundh for AFINDEX- 2023

    Armies of India and 23 African nations engage in Maharashtra's Aundh for AFINDEX- 2023

    Hope it was my video Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station gcw

    'Hope it was my video...' Porn star Kendra Lust reacts to clip playing at Patna station

    Congress slams Centre after Interpol drops Mehul Choksi's name from Red Notices list; check details AJR

    Congress slams Centre after Interpol drops Mehul Choksi's name from Red Notices list; check details

    Delhi Budget approved by MHA, conveyed to AAP govt; check details AJR

    Delhi Budget approved by MHA, conveyed to AAP govt; check details

    Recent Stories

    Football-crazy Manipur prepares to host Team India for the first time-ayh

    Football-crazy Manipur prepares to host Team India for the first time

    MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2023 out on cetcell.mahacet.org; know important dates - adt

    MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2023 out on cetcell.mahacet.org; know important dates

    iQOO Z7 5G launched in India Check out its specs price bank offers other details gcw

    iQOO Z7 5G launched in India; Check out its specs, price, bank offers, other details

    football WATCH Lionel Messi mania Fans mob World Cup hero outside restaurant in Argentina here's how he reacted snt

    WATCH Messi mania: Fans mob World Cup hero outside restaurant in Argentina; here's how he reacted

    Not a setback': Karnataka CM on seer's call to stop raking up on Uri Gowda, Nanje Gowda issue AJR

    'Not a setback': Karnataka CM on seer's call to stop raking up on Uri Gowda, Nanje Gowda issue

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon