'Ripper Jayanandan', one of India's most notorious serial killers, is out on parole; here's why

'Ripper Jayanandan' is accused of seven murders committed during a span of 35 robberies, in and around Thrissur Ernakulam border areas

One of India's most notorious criminals, Ripper Jayanandan is out on parole for the first time after 17 years in jail. The Kerala High Court granted him parole to attend his daughter's wedding on Wednesday.

KP Jayanandan (56), also known as 'Ripper Jayanandan', is serving sentences at the high-security central jail in Viyyur. The High Court granted two-day escort parole to attend the elder daughter's wedding. Jayanandan, released at nine in the morning, will be returned to the jail at five in the evening. He will attend the wedding ceremony, which would be held at Vadakkunnatha temple in Thrissur on Wednesday, under police surveillance and escort.

"The wedding of a daughter is an auspicious occasion, and the presence of the father of the bride at that solemn function is most appropriate. This court is of the view that the petitioner’s husband ought to be given parole for partaking in the wedding of his daughter," the single-judge bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said in its order.

Ripper Jayanandan is accused of seven murders committed during a span of 35 robberies in and around Thrissur Ernakulam border areas. For all the seven murders committed, including the double murder at Perinjanam in October 2004, the Thrissur principal sessions judge sentenced to capital punishment in June 2008. He was sent to Poojapura Central Jail to await execution but escaped in June 2013. He was captured on September 9, 2013, near Thrissur.

The escape was a massive embarrassment for Kerala police as Jayanandan was a seasoned criminal with multiple successful escape attempts made in the past.

