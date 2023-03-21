Kerala: 5 MLAs go on indefinite satyagraha, assembly protest footage not aired

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that the government is taking insolent measures and declared that the opposition will not back down from the demands raised.

The proceedings in the Kerala Assembly were once again disrupted on Tuesday by the Opposition. Five MLAs of the Opposition have started an indefinite satyagraha in the middle of the Legislative Assembly to protest against discrimination in the House.

Uma Thomas, Anwar Sadath, T J Vinod, Kurukkoli Moideen and AKM Ashraf are sitting on an indefinite satyagraha in the house. The opposition protested with placards even today and accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of not trying to solve the problem. Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that the government was taking insolent measures and declared that the opposition would not back down from the demands raised.

Meanwhile, no footage of the protests by the Opposition is being aired on Sabha TV. In a completely one-sided way, scenes other than protests are shown on Sabha TV. Journalists and journalist associations have met the Speaker and spoken against this action, but the satyagraha footage of the Opposition has not broadcasted yet.

At the same time, the ruling party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) lashed out at the Opposition's satyagraha in the Assembly. Minister K Rajan responded that the Opposition is challenging the administration of the assembly and it is not appropriate for Kerala Assembly.

Minister V Sivankutty ridiculed the satyagraha of the Opposition in the house. He said, "We have also protested strongly before. But there has never been such a protest in the assembly. What kind of demonstration is this?"

Previously, Satyagraha has happened four times in the Assembly. In 1974 and 1975, the strike was led by the first Chief Minister of Kerala EMS Namboodiripad. In 2000, UDF MLAs held Satyagraha in the House. In 2011, LDF MLAs, under the initiative of former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, held Satyagraha in the House.

