Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 5 MLAs go on indefinite satyagraha, assembly protest footage not aired

    Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that the government is taking insolent measures and declared that the opposition will not back down from the demands raised.

    Kerala 5 MLAs go on indefinite satyagraha, assembly protest footage not aired ANR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    The proceedings in the Kerala Assembly were once again disrupted on Tuesday by the Opposition. Five MLAs of the Opposition have started an indefinite satyagraha in the middle of the Legislative Assembly to protest against discrimination in the House. 

    Uma Thomas, Anwar Sadath, T J Vinod, Kurukkoli Moideen and AKM Ashraf are sitting on an indefinite satyagraha in the house. The opposition protested with placards even today and accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of not trying to solve the problem. Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that the government was taking insolent measures and declared that the opposition would not back down from the demands raised.

    Also Read: 'Do not stop Delhi Budget': CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi

    Meanwhile, no footage of the protests by the Opposition is being aired on Sabha TV. In a completely one-sided way, scenes other than protests are shown on Sabha TV. Journalists and journalist associations have met the Speaker and spoken against this action, but the satyagraha footage of the Opposition has not broadcasted yet. 

    At the same time, the ruling party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) lashed out at the Opposition's satyagraha in the Assembly. Minister K Rajan responded that the Opposition is challenging the administration of the assembly and it is not appropriate for Kerala Assembly.

    Minister V Sivankutty ridiculed the satyagraha of the Opposition in the house. He said, "We have also protested strongly before. But there has never been such a protest in the assembly. What kind of demonstration is this?" 

    Previously, Satyagraha has happened four times in the Assembly. In 1974 and 1975, the strike was led by the first Chief Minister of Kerala EMS Namboodiripad. In 2000, UDF MLAs held Satyagraha in the House. In 2011, LDF MLAs, under the initiative of former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, held Satyagraha in the House.

    Also Read: Pro-Khalistan protesters attempted to set India's consulate in San Francisco on fire: Report

    Also Read: Tripura CM Saha is upset about his government staff not cooperating

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wont let anyone disturb peace in Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann on Amritpal Singh manhunt AJR

    'Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann on Amritpal Singh manhunt

    After Income Tax, now ED: Noose tightens around controversial Kerala businessman Faris Abubaker ANR

    After Income Tax, now ED: Noose tightens around controversial Kerala businessman Faris Abubaker

    Punjab govt lifts internet ban in state except in THESE districts as search for Amritpal Singh enters day 4 AJR

    Punjab govt lifts internet ban in state except in THESE districts as search for Amritpal Singh enters day 4

    Pro Khalistan protesters attempted to set India's consulate on fire in San Francisco: Report AJR

    Pro-Khalistan protesters attempted to set India's consulate in San Francisco on fire: Report

    Kerala Life Mission scam: ED arrests Unitac Builders MD Santhosh Eapen ANR

    Kerala Life Mission scam: ED arrests Unitac Builders MD Santhosh Eapen

    Recent Stories

    Wont let anyone disturb peace in Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann on Amritpal Singh manhunt AJR

    'Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann on Amritpal Singh manhunt

    WPL 2023: Mithali Raj explains the main reason why Gujarat Giants has not been able to make an impact-ayh

    WPL 2023: Mithali Raj explains the main reason why Gujarat Giants hasn't been able to make an impact

    Pathaan on Prime! Know Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer espionage-actioner-thriller OTT release date, time vma

    Pathaan on Prime! Know Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer espionage-actioner-thriller OTT release date, time

    This would be my last 92 year old media baron Rupert Murdoch set to marry for 5th time gcw

    'This would be my last...': 92-year-old media baron Rupert Murdoch set to marry for 5th time

    After Income Tax, now ED: Noose tightens around controversial Kerala businessman Faris Abubaker ANR

    After Income Tax, now ED: Noose tightens around controversial Kerala businessman Faris Abubaker

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon