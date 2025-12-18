The death toll in the multi-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura has risen to 19, with about 90 people injured. The state and central governments have announced ex-gratia and issued new guidelines to prevent future accidents.

Casualties and New Safety Measures

Mathura District Magistrate CP Singh confirmed that the death toll in the Yamuna Expressway accident following a multi-vehicle collision has risen to 19. He said the Yamuna Expressway authorities and the state government have issued strict guidelines to prevent such incidents from recurring.

CP Singh said, "19 people have died in the tragic Yamuna Expressway accident that occurred on December 16. Four bodies have been identified, and DNA samples have been collected for the remaining bodies. Around 90 people were injured in the incident. Most of the injured have been discharged and sent home, while six people are still being treated."

He further said that the Uttar Pradesh government has issued directions so that such an incident is not repeated in future. "Vehicles should move in a convoy. If the visibility is low, then the vehicles should be stopped. The state government has instructed to install cameras. A road safety audit was conducted. A four team member is conducting an investigation which includes officials from the Yamuna Expressway Authority. It is the responsibility of the driver to realise the speed limit," he added.

Government Announces Compensation

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took cognisance of the devastating multi-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district, directing immediate financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the accident.

Expressing profound grief over the loss of lives, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and instructed officials to ensure prompt, appropriate and free medical treatment for all the injured, while extending every possible form of assistance.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office wrote, "Chief Minister @myogiadityanathji has taken cognisance of the road accident that occurred in Mathura district and expressed profound grief over the loss of lives. Chief Minister ji has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and directed the officials to ensure immediate, appropriate, and free treatment for the injured while providing them all possible assistance. Chief Minister ji has directed that financial assistance of ₹2-2 lakh be provided to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and ₹50-50 thousand to the injured. The Chief Minister also emphasised the need for swift relief and rescue operations and strict monitoring of medical care for those affected.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a tragic multi-vehicle accident and announced ex-gratia assistance for the victims from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"The loss of lives due to a mishap on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura is extremely painful. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the Prime Minister said in a message posted on the official X handle of the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000 each.

Accident Details and Investigation

According to the district administration, the accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, around 4:30 am, when multiple vehicles collided on the Yamuna Expressway, triggering a massive fire. Several buses and smaller vehicles were involved, leading to heavy casualties and extensive damage.

Speaking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mathura, Shlok Kumar, said the incident involved a large number of vehicles and resulted in severe damage due to the fire that followed the collision. "A major and unfortunate incident occurred today, involving a collision between 8 buses and 3 smaller vehicles, which then caught fire. Several bodies were recovered from the scene and sent to the post-mortem house, while some people were rescued and others admitted to hospital for treatment," he said.

SSP Kumar added that rescue and identification efforts were ongoing. "The debris and other remains discovered at the site were sent to the mortuary here, where teams of doctors examined them. Following this, 13 confirmed deaths have been reported, with 3 bodies identified so far. The rest are either charred or partially burnt, and DNA testing will be used to identify them," he said.

He further stated that all legal procedures were being followed. "The 'panchnama' and post-mortem procedures are underway in accordance with standard protocols. A dignified funeral will be ensured for all the bodies. We are in contact with the families of the identified bodies, and the bodies will be handed over to them," SSP Kumar said, adding that the police were registering an FIR to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Among the identified bodies, one is from Gonda, one from Prayagraj, and another from a different location, and their families are arriving. We are in contact with them," he added. (ANI)