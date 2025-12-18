Congress leaders, including Manish Tewari, slammed the Centre for renaming MGNREGA. They allege the move insults Mahatma Gandhi, creates a divide between him and Lord Ram, and removes the core employment guarantee from the scheme.

Congress Slams MGNREGA Renaming, Alleges Dilution

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday criticised the Central government's decision to rename MGNREGA, accusing it of "insulting" Mahatma Gandhi and said that they are "trying to create unnecessary differentiations between Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Ram." He further alleged that the government has removed the guarantee of employment from the new Bill. Speaking to ANI, Manish Tewari said, "The problem is that you are insulting Mahatma Gandhi, you are trying to create unnecessary differentiations between Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Ram. When Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi, you know what organisation Godse was affiliated with. Gandhi ji's last words were 'Hey Ram'. Such a good scheme which was named after Mahatma Gandhi which worked a social security safety net for crores of poor people - why are you adamant on finishing it? If you read the Bill, they have completely removed the employment guarantee which was in the MGNREGA."

The Lok Sabha has passed the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, which reframed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with an employment guarantee scheme during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. Opposing the Bill, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "This is a decision taken out of an inferiority complex. This is an insult to Mahatma Gandhi."

Congress MP Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth slammed the Centre saying that the name change is "really unnecessary" and is against the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. "We completely oppose this. This name change is really unnecessary. It is against Mahatma Gandhi and his principles. MGNREGA has given a lot of job opportunities for the poor in rural areas. It (VB-G Ram G) also reduces the contribution from the Central Govt from 90% to 60%. State contribution is 40%, which also makes the State very vulnerable. So, we oppose this Bill (VB-G Ram G)," the Congress MP said.

Centre Defends Bill, Accuses Opposition of 'Murdering' Bapu's Ideals

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had earlier introduced the bill, moved it for consideration and passing. Speaking in the house, Agri Minister Shivraj Chouhan defended renaming the bill and accused the opposition of deviating from Gandhi's ideals."Bapu is our ideal, our inspiration. We are committed to following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi Ji, which is why the Bharatiya Janata Party has incorporated Gandhi Ji's social and economic philosophy into its Panchnischay. The opposition is murdering Bapu's ideals. Yesterday in the House, I listened to the honorable members until 1:30 at night. You listen to your own words and don't listen to ours; this too is violence," he said.

Provisions of the New Bill

The Bill aims to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per financial year to every rural household, in line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. It also focuses on strengthening rural livelihoods and accelerating overall rural development.