Image Credit : Getty

Long before electric ovens, Instagram bakeries, and glossy patisserie windows became the norm, there was firewood, flour, and patience. In a narrow lane of central Kolkata, those elements still come together at Ajmiri’s Bakery, a modest shop that has quietly witnessed nearly two centuries of Christmas seasons.

As the city gears up for Christmas 2025, Ajmiri’s stands at a delicate crossroads — preparing for its busiest time of the year while confronting the possibility that its oldest tradition may soon be extinguished.