Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Massive fire breaks out at hospital in MP's Jabalpur; 4 dead

    The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said. Fire tenders are at the spot and efforts are underway to evacuate patients.

    Massive fire breaks out at hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur many dead gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    Madhya Pradesh, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    A massive fire broke out at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday.  There was no immediate word on any casualty. The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna told PTI. He said that a rescue effort was underway at the hospital and that, at first glance, it looks that a short circuit started the fire. Fire tenders are at the spot, and according to the police, efforts are underway to evacuate patients from the medical facility.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, commented on the tragedy, "Heart is saddened by the news of the untimely demise of precious lives in the fire accident at New Life Hospital, Jabalpur. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the families to bear this deep loss and speedy recovery of the injured."

    He further wrote: "Sad news has been received of a horrific fire accident in a hospital in Jabalpur. I am in constant touch with the local administration and collector. The Chief Secretary has been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter. Every effort is being made for relief and rescue."

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Patra Chawl case Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till August 4 gcw

    Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till August 4

    Those who do not surrender are being framed, says Uddhav Thackeray; meets Raut's family at his residence - adt

    Those who do not surrender are being framed, says Uddhav Thackeray; meets Raut's family at his residence

    Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla revokes suspension of 4 Congress MPs discusses inflation gcw

    Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla revokes suspension of 4 Congress MPs

    Pencil maggi has become costlier 6 year old girl s letter to PM Modi goes viral gcw

    'Pencil, maggi has become costlier': 6-year-old girl's letter to PM Modi goes viral

    Cannot handle it on my own, says Mamata Banerjee; announces Bengal cabinet rejig - adt

    Cannot handle it on my own, says Mamata Banerjee; announces Bengal cabinet rejig

    Recent Stories

    CAT 2022: Registration process to begin from August 3, know fees, other changes - adt

    CAT 2022: Registration process to begin from August 3, know fees, other changes

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India women assured of Lawn Bowls medal in fours format after entering final-ayh

    CWG 2022: India women assured of historic Lawn Bowls medal in 'fours' format

    GST collection rises to Rs 1 48 lakh crore in July up 28 per cent year on year gcw

    GST collection rises to Rs 1.48 lakh crore in July, up 28% year-on-year

    Patra Chawl case Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till August 4 gcw

    Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till August 4

    Those who do not surrender are being framed, says Uddhav Thackeray; meets Raut's family at his residence - adt

    Those who do not surrender are being framed, says Uddhav Thackeray; meets Raut's family at his residence

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon