Massive fire breaks out at hospital in MP's Jabalpur; 4 dead

A massive fire broke out at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday. There was no immediate word on any casualty. The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna told PTI. He said that a rescue effort was underway at the hospital and that, at first glance, it looks that a short circuit started the fire. Fire tenders are at the spot, and according to the police, efforts are underway to evacuate patients from the medical facility.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, commented on the tragedy, "Heart is saddened by the news of the untimely demise of precious lives in the fire accident at New Life Hospital, Jabalpur. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the families to bear this deep loss and speedy recovery of the injured."

He further wrote: "Sad news has been received of a horrific fire accident in a hospital in Jabalpur. I am in constant touch with the local administration and collector. The Chief Secretary has been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter. Every effort is being made for relief and rescue."