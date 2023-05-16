Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Marking 9 years of Modi government: PM likely to inaugurate new Parliament later this month

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the  new Parliament building formally by the end of this month. In July last year, the Prime Minister unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament Building.

    The new Parliament building is likely to be formally inaugurated by the end of this month.  Though there is no official confirmation so far, according to sources, the prime minister will dedicate the brand-new structure on May 28 as his government completes nine years this month.

    Earlier reports suggested that the mega inauguration event may take place on May 26, the date on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath in 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the oath of office nine years ago on May 26, 2014.

    The four-storey building, built at an estimated cost of Rs 970 crores, can house 1,224 MPs, officials said. The Lok Sabha Hall has the capacity of 888 seats and Rajya Sabha Hall can accommodate 384 MPs.

    Additionally, it boasts a palatial Constitution Hall that highlights India's democratic background, dining areas, and plenty of parking. The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has created a new uniform that will be worn by the workers in both Houses.

    According to authorities, the new building has three doors—Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar—and separate entrances for MPs, VIPs, and guests. A copy of the original Constitution of India is learned to have been kept in the hall. There will be a library, many committee rooms, and eating areas as well.

    Portraits of Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, and other former prime leaders of the nation will be displayed in the new Parliament building. A portrait of polymath Kautilya is learned to have been installed in the building along with a model of the wheel of Konark's Sun Temple. The triangular-shaped building’s construction started on January 15, 2021, and was to be completed by August 2022.

