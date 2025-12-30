Tourists are flocking to Shimla for New Year's, drawn by the Winter Carnival and a forecast of snowfall. While visitors eagerly await snow, Shimla Police have made extensive arrangements for traffic, parking, and security.

Tourists have begun arriving in large numbers in Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla, to celebrate the New Year, drawn by the ongoing Winter Carnival and the strong possibility of snowfall. While visitors eagerly await fresh snow, the Shimla Police have completed extensive preparations to manage traffic, parking and security, positioning themselves as facilitators to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for tourists.

The Meteorological Department has forecast snowfall in most upper and hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh on December 31, raising expectations among visitors. With tourist footfall steadily increasing, the police have implemented comprehensive measures across the city.

Tourists Eagerly Await Snowfall

Visitors from Delhi expressed excitement about celebrating the New Year in Shimla. Sukhvir, a tourist from Delhi, said, "It feels very good to come here. I have come to celebrate the New Year with my family. There is no snow yet, but we have been told that it may snow on the 31st. The weather is very pleasant; we are enjoying it a lot," he said.

Meera Chauhan, another tourist from Delhi, echoed similar sentiments. "It feels very nice to be here. There is a lot of excitement, and the crowd is very good. We are missing the snow right now, but we are being told that it may snow by tomorrow or the day after. If it snows, we will enjoy it even more. We have come to celebrate the New Year and are just waiting for the snow," she said.

Families with children are also enjoying the festive atmosphere and the clean environment of the hill station. Mayank Chauhan, another tourist, said, "I am feeling very good after coming here. If it snows, we will stay for one more day. Right now, we have come to celebrate the New Year," said Mayank.

Shimla Police Ensure Security and Facilitation

Meanwhile, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the district police are fully prepared in view of the expected surge in tourist numbers, as seen in previous years during the Winter Carnival and New Year celebrations. "A large number of tourists are expected to arrive. Keeping security and traffic management in mind, the Shimla district police have made complete arrangements. Adequate personnel have been deployed on roads, and police staff are stationed 24x7 at various locations to facilitate and guide people," Gandhi said.

Focus on Key Tourist Hotspots

He added that special focus has been given to key areas such as Mall Road, Ridge Maidan, and other tourist destinations in and around Shimla, including Kufri and Narkanda. "We have ensured proper deployment so that police work not only for security but also in a facilitative and friendly role, helping tourists with traffic management, safety, and destination guidance," Gandhi said.

Appeal for Tourist Cooperation

Appealing for cooperation, the SP said, "People come to Shimla with great enthusiasm to bid farewell to the old year and welcome the New Year. We are making all efforts to manage everything smoothly, and we expect tourists to cooperate with the police and behave as responsible civic citizens, as they have done in the past." (ANI)

