When Google CEO Sundar Picha lauded India's digital programme: Anurag Thakur shares anecdote

Union Minister Anurag Thakur praised India's digital initiative and noted that, in contrast to other nations, Indians had access to their immunisation certificates on their cellphones. Addressing an event, BJP leader and Union Minister Thakur said, "Google CEO Sundar Pichai met me at a programme in Delhi. Speaking to me, he took out a paper from his pocket and said that I have to carry the hard copy of my vaccine certificate with me but in India, even the poor have their vaccine certificate on their phones. No country has been able to do this."

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Minister for Information and Broadcasting praised the Indian people for getting their COVID immunisation certificates via the CoWIN app during a ceremony. He contrasted this with his conversation with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who had to carry a physical copy of his vaccine certificate.

Thakur emphasised that even the economically disadvantaged in India possess digital vaccine certificates on their mobile phones, a feat unmatched by any other nation.

The adoption of digital payments and certificates was mentioned by the minister as an example of India's successes in the digital sphere. He attributed the accomplishment to the concerted efforts of government representatives who made insightful recommendations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi carefully weighed. The government was able to provide inhabitants with basic utilities like petrol cylinders, housing and water connections because to this inclusive strategy.

Previously, in December last year, Pichai had met with PM Modi and lauded the rapid technological advancements under his leadership.

Additionally, Pichai highlighted India's potential as a sizable exporter and its capacity to gain from a linked internet environment during a Google for India event in December 2022. With a commitment of $300 million, a portion of which will be expressly invested in women-led companies, he promised Google's attention on assisting Indian startups.

