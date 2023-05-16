Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Google CEO Sundar Picha lauded India's digital programme: Anurag Thakur shares anecdote

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur praised India's digital initiatives, highlighting the convenience of vaccine certificates being available on smartphones, a service he claimed has not yet been offered in other countries.

    Anurag Thakur shares an anecdote with Google CEO Sundar Pichai lauds India digital programme gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur praised India's digital initiative and noted that, in contrast to other nations, Indians had access to their immunisation certificates on their cellphones. Addressing an event, BJP leader and Union Minister Thakur said, "Google CEO Sundar Pichai met me at a programme in Delhi. Speaking to me, he took out a paper from his pocket and said that I have to carry the hard copy of my vaccine certificate with me but in India, even the poor have their vaccine certificate on their phones. No country has been able to do this."

    The Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Minister for Information and Broadcasting praised the Indian people for getting their COVID immunisation certificates via the CoWIN app during a ceremony. He contrasted this with his conversation with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who had to carry a physical copy of his vaccine certificate.

    Also Read | Amazon India lays off around 500 employees in HR, web services departments

    Thakur emphasised that even the economically disadvantaged in India possess digital vaccine certificates on their mobile phones, a feat unmatched by any other nation.

    The adoption of digital payments and certificates was mentioned by the minister as an example of India's successes in the digital sphere. He attributed the accomplishment to the concerted efforts of government representatives who made insightful recommendations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi carefully weighed. The government was able to provide inhabitants with basic utilities like petrol cylinders, housing and water connections because to this inclusive strategy.

    Also Read | Make in India push: iPhone maker Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana; will create 25,000 jobs

    Previously, in December last year, Pichai had met with PM Modi and lauded the rapid technological advancements under his leadership. 

    Additionally, Pichai highlighted India's potential as a sizable exporter and its capacity to gain from a linked internet environment during a Google for India event in December 2022. With a commitment of $300 million, a portion of which will be expressly invested in women-led companies, he promised Google's attention on assisting Indian startups.

    Also Read | UIDAI solves biggest problem! Now verify email ID, phone number linked to Aadhaar; details here

    Last Updated May 16, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Teenage girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in religious school anr

    Kerala: Teenage girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in religious school

    ED searches premises of 'Ponniyin Selvan' makers in money laundering case LYCA Productions; check details AJR

    ED searches premises of 'Ponniyin Selvan' makers in money laundering case; check details

    Changes in recruitment system ended corruption': PM Modi gives employment letters to people at 'Rozgar Mela' AJR

    'Changes in recruitment system ended corruption': PM Modi gives employment letters to people at 'Rozgar Mela'

    NIA to probe India's biggest drug haul; Accused Pakistani national remanded to 14-day judicial custody anr

    NIA to probe India's biggest drug haul; Accused Pakistani national remanded to 14-day judicial custody

    I am a responsible man will not backstab and blackmail says DK Shivakumar as he leaves for Delhi gcw

    'I'm a responsible man, will not backstab and blackmail,' says DK Shivakumar as he leaves for Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Simi Garewal gives clarification post endless trolling on Mahesh Bhupathi's video clip with ex-wife vma

    Simi Garewal gives clarification post endless trolling on Mahesh Bhupathi's video clip with ex-wife

    football EPL English Premier League LEI vs LIV: Jurgen Klopp vows Liverpool not to give up on UEFA Champions League hopes after securing Europa League berth-ayh

    EPL: Jurgen Klopp vows Liverpool not to give up on Champions League hopes after securing Europa League berth

    7 ways to take perfect selfies MSW

    7 ways to take perfect selfies

    Kerala: Teenage girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in religious school anr

    Kerala: Teenage girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in religious school

    Ranbir Kapoor admits giving 'advice' to his friends in unhappy 'relationships'; know details

    Ranbir Kapoor admits giving 'advice' to his friends in unhappy 'relationships'; know details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon