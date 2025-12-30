BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi praised CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Amit Shah for Assam's development, highlighting the Batadrava Project, a new police HQ, and improved law and order, contrasting the BJP's work with the previous Congress government.

Assam on Path to Development Under BJP Leadership

BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi on Tuesday remarked that under the leadership of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the state has been moving towards development. He noted several initiatives by the leaders, including the Batadrava Project.

"The BJP government in Assam under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has been working relentlessly for the holistic development of Assam and the Assamese people. Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the architect of New Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has successfully steered the state towards becoming a prosperous and progressive province," stated State BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi. According to a release, the spokesperson addressed the media on Tuesday at the party's central headquarters and said that in recent times Assam has been endowed with several landmark assets: the successful organisation of Advantage Assam 2.0; the world's first bamboo-based bio ethanol project at Numaligarh; the Sati Radhika Peace Park under the Brahmaputra Riverfront project; the state-of-the-art Gateway of Guwahati ferry terminal at Panbazar; the fourth unit of the Namrup Fertiliser Plant with a production capacity of 12 lakh metric tonnes, backed by an investment of Rs. 10,000 crores; and the globally acclaimed second terminal of the newly developed Gopinath Bordoloi Airport.

Batadrava Project: A Symbol of Cultural Heritage

He added that the Batadrava Project stands as a living symbol of Assamese cultural heritage and self-respect, reflecting Gurujana's ideals. "In its truest sense, the Batadrava Project will serve as the blueprint of the Assamese vision for the future. A matter of profound significance is that, after freeing encroached land, the Avirbhav Kshetra has been constructed by integrating 162 bighas of land adjoining the Batadrava Than. This will immensely benefit Assam in the days to come and stands as a powerful reflection of the BJP government's commitment to safeguarding jati, mati, bheti (identity, land, and roots)," he said.

Improved Law and Order

According to the release, as part of this initiative, a modern Guwahati City Police Commissionerate office, equipped with advanced infrastructure, was inaugurated. Notably, this office is regarded as one of the most advanced police establishments in the country. "Over the last five years, Assam's conviction rate has risen sharply from 3% to 25%, clearly demonstrating that under the leadership of the Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Police has become far more effective. As a result, the crime rate per lakh population has dropped significantly, from 385 to 127, making the law-and-order situation far more robust. The year-end projects dedicated to the people have filled citizens with pride and enthusiasm, for which the State BJP has expressed its special gratitude to the Assam Government," the release stated.

Key Projects Inaugurated

The spokesperson stated that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah dedicated to the people of Assam the Batadrava Cultural Project at Bordowa, the ultra-modern 5,000-seat 'Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium' in Guwahati, and the Commissionerate of Police office. Kalyan Gogoi said that Gurujana Srimanta Sankardeva had established the Assamese nation in a complete and holistic manner through his immense contributions.

Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium: A Cultural Landmark

The spokesperson added that the newly inaugurated Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium is the largest in eastern India. Equipped with world-class facilities and a seating capacity of 5,000, it has elevated Assam's cultural landscape to new heights. "By naming the auditorium after two towering cultural icons, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha, the pioneers have been immortalised for generations to come. After assuming office as Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has taken decisive measures to strengthen law and order in Assam," Gogoi said.

BJP vs Congress: A Tale of Two Governments

Kalyan Gogoi further claimed that the Congress, despite ruling the state for decades, indulged only in plunder and allowed Assam's land to turn into grazing grounds for illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators. In contrast, the BJP government has taken firm corrective measures. "Freeing satra lands from illegal encroachers across Assam and constructing the Batadrava Cultural Project at Rs. 222 crore adjacent to the birthplace of Gurujana Srimanta Sankardeva stand as shining examples of this resolve. While Congress kept Assam's problems alive for decades, the BJP has undertaken decisive, honest, and result-oriented steps to deliver lasting solutions," he said. (ANI)