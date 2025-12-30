Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting in West Bengal for the 2026 Assembly polls, slamming the TMC for 'misgovernance' and 'infiltration'. He promised development, 'Gareeb Kalyan', and a national grid to stop illegal immigration.

In preparation for the 2026 Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a strategic meeting with the BJP's core group and migrant workers in West Bengal. The meeting was attended by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and former state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar.

Shah slams Mamata govt for 'misgovernance', infiltration

Earlier today, Amit Shah said that people in West Bengal have resolved to elect a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the forthcoming assembly elections that will revive the legacy of the state while focusing on development and 'Gareeb Kalyan' (welfare of the poor). While addressing a press conference here, he blamed the Mamata Banerjee government for "misgovernance" and promoting infiltration of illegal immigrants.

"December 30 is the day of pride for Indians since, on this day in 1943, Bengal's son Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the Indian flag in Port Blair. It is also a crucial time for Bengal, starting today and continuing until April, as the state will hold assembly elections. People in Bengal have resolved to elect a strong government that brings them legacy, development, and welfare instead of (a government that has brought) fear, corruption, misgovernance, and infiltration," Shah said.

"In the last 15 years of the TMC rule in Bengal, the state has seen fear, corruption, misgovernance, and worry among its citizens due to infiltration of illegal immigrants," he added.

BJP's promise: 'Revive Bengal's legacy', stop infiltration

Shah assured people of West Bengal that the state's legacy will be restored once the BJP comes to power and said it will focus on development while prioritising the welfare of the poor, as it has done in other states.

"We want to assure and promise to the citizens of West Bengal that as soon as the BJP government is formed in the state, we will revive Bengal's legacy and will develop the state. We will also prioritise the welfare of the poor. We have given priority to Gareeb Kalyan elsewhere too. We will construct a national grid that will stop infiltration in Bengal," he said.

Shah announced the formation of a national grid to keep infiltrators out of the border and assured action against each infiltrator illegally residing in West Bengal.

"Insaan chhod dijiye, Parinda bhi pair nahi maar paye. Iss prakar ki majboot grid ki rachna hum karenge. We will not only stop the infiltration of illegal immigrants. We will ensure that each infiltrator is ousted from the country," he said.

Attack on Mamata, nephew over 'bribes and corruption'

Shah also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging bribes and corruption in the state, and claimed that only her nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, has the right to earn money. He criticised the TMC government, alleging an arbitrariness in the appointments of DGPs and senior police officials. He said, "We do not have governments in many states, but there is no such behaviour there. The Prime Minister comes to flag off the Vande Bharat train, and Mamata ji does not go onto the stage. She twists the DOPT rules, and there is an arbitrariness in the appointments of DGPs. Even after their retirement, they are appointed as advisors, as proxy DGPs. Mamata Banerjee's government has promoted the syndicate and cut money, and here only 'Bhaipo' (nephew) has the right to earn, and no one else."

Meanwhile, West Bengal is set to undergo Legislative Assembly elections in 2026. (ANI)