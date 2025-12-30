AIUDF leader Rafiqul Islam condemned the killing of Tripura student Angel Chakma in Dehradun, who was beaten and called 'Chinese'. He urged PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to take strict action. Dehradun police have arrested five people in the case.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Rafiqul Islam has condemned the killing of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, who was killed in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take strict action on this matter.

Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Rafiqul Islam said, "In Dehradun, he was beaten and killed while being called Chinese. This is a reprehensible incident, and I condemn it... I would request the Home Minister and the Prime Minister to take strict action on this matter and put those responsible behind bars."

5 Arrested, Hunt on for 6th Accused: Police

Meanwhile, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said that five people have been arrested in the matter and teams have been formed to locate the sixth accused, who is on the run.

"Along with that, a supplementary report was taken, in which the sections were increased. Sections of the attempt to murder (109) were added, on the basis of statements. In the meantime, a separate team was formed, and five people were arrested. The sixth accused was of Nepali origin. He left the place the next day after the incident. For this, a dedicated team has been set up. According to the information so far, the accused may be hiding in nearby bordering areas," he said.

The official further stated that the police have recorded statements from the victim's family. "We have also transferred the investigation to a senior gazette officer. The Chief Minister has been briefed, and the facts of this case are being monitored at the senior level and at the DGP level. We have also recorded the statements of the victim's family. If any statement has been left out or if there is any such thing that has not been expressed at that time, then definitely we will include those statements and that evidence in the investigation, and the outcome of that investigation will be sent to the final chargesheet," said SSP Ajay Singh.

"The complaint of the incident was filed after 24 hours of the incident. The complaint was filed by the victim's brother and some of his friends... After this, a team was set up to identify the accused. In the meantime, six people were identified. Because it was known that the victim was admitted to the hospital and was in a serious condition, the doctor's statement was recorded," he added. (ANI)