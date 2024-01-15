Marching towards Viksit Bharat @2047: 24.82 crore Indians escape Multidimensional Poverty in last 9 years

Uttar Pradesh recorded the largest decline, with 5.94 crore people escaping multidimensional poverty, followed by Bihar (3.77 crore), Madhya Pradesh (2.30 crore), and Rajasthan (1.87 crore). This points to a positive trend of poverty reduction, especially in states traditionally grappling with higher poverty rates.

In a significant revelation, the NITI Aayog's Discussion Paper, 'Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005-06,' highlights India's remarkable achievement in reducing multidimensional poverty. The report, released by Prof Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Aayog, showcases a steep decline in the Poverty Headcount Ratio from 29.17% in 2013-14 to 11.28% in 2022-23, signifying the escape of 24.82 crore individuals from the clutches of multidimensional poverty over the last nine years.

Also read: Ram Mandir scams alert! Beware of fake VIP entry WhatsApp messages; prasad offer with Rs 51 shipping charges

The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) stands as a globally recognized and comprehensive metric, transcending the limitations of assessing poverty solely through monetary aspects. The global methodology employed by MPI relies on the robust Alkire and Foster (AF) method, which identifies individuals as poor using a universally acknowledged metric. This method is designed to assess acute poverty, offering a supplementary perspective that goes beyond conventional measures focused solely on monetary poverty.

Key Findings

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh Lead the Way: Uttar Pradesh recorded the largest decline, with 5.94 crore people escaping multidimensional poverty, followed by Bihar (3.77 crore), Madhya Pradesh (2.30 crore), and Rajasthan (1.87 crore). This points to a positive trend of poverty reduction, especially in states traditionally grappling with higher poverty rates.

Faster Decline in Poverty: The pace of decline in the poverty headcount ratio accelerated significantly between 2015-16 to 2019-21, showing a 10.66% annual rate of decline, compared to the period 2005-06 to 2015-16, which saw a 7.69% annual rate of decline. This suggests a concerted effort in recent years to address multidimensional poverty more effectively.

Comprehensive Improvement Across Indicators: All 12 Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) indicators exhibit significant improvement, reflecting progress in various dimensions of poverty beyond monetary aspects. The comprehensive approach considers factors like health, education, and living standards.

Government Initiatives

The discussion paper attributes this significant reduction in multidimensional poverty to the government's robust initiatives addressing all facets of poverty. Key programs like Poshan Abhiyan and Anemia Mukt Bharat have improved access to healthcare, while the Targeted Public Distribution System under the National Food Security Act has ensured food grains for 81.35 crore beneficiaries, covering both rural and urban populations.

Other notable initiatives, such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Saubhagya, Swachh Bharat Mission, and Jal Jeevan Mission, have collectively contributed to enhancing the overall well-being of the population. These initiatives, coupled with the extension of free food grain distribution under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another five years, underscore the government's unwavering commitment to poverty alleviation.

Also read: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Kashmiri girl Batool Zehra's Pahari version of Ram bhajan wins hearts (WATCH)

While acknowledging variations in state performances, the report emphasizes that traditionally high-poverty states have made commendable progress, contributing to a reduction in inter-state disparities in multidimensional poverty. This collective effort to resolve fundamental challenges in accessing basic services bodes well for India's aspirations to become a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned in the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' initiative.

India's journey in reducing multidimensional poverty reflects a transformative period marked by targeted policies, robust programs, and an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of its citizens. The escape of 24.82 crore individuals from multidimensional poverty in the last nine years underscores the effectiveness of a comprehensive and inclusive approach. As the nation continues its progress, there is optimism that it will achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of halving multidimensional poverty well before the target year of 2030.