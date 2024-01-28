'Mar Jaana Qabool Hai': Nitish Kumar's old video on BJP alliance resurfaces as he resigns as Bihar CM (WATCH)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned on Sunday and is gearing up for his flip-flop in a decade and is about to join hands with the BJP again, a video clip from January last year has resurfaced on social media.

Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar after he submitted the letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan. He announced his decision to resign at the Janata Dal (United) legislative meeting this morning. Kumar was accompanied by senior minister Bijendra Yadav of the JD(U) when he went to the Raj Bhavan. Kumar submitted his resignation after chairing a meeting with party MLAs at his official residence.

Now, a video clip from January last year has resurfaced on social media. In an old video from August 2022, hile responding to questions on parting ways with the BJP, Kumar could be heard saying, "The question does not arise. Mar jaana qabool hai lekin unke saath jaana humko kabhi qabool nahin hai (I'd rather die than tie up with them)."

As Kumar made the remarks, his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav stood next to him. The eight-time Chief Minister had then said his decision to revive the alliance with the BJP was a "mistake". "They (BJP) went through so much effort. They slapped cases against Tejashwi and his father to get me on board. Now again, they are trying to get after them. These people keep doing such things," he had said.

A year later, months before the Lok Sabha election, it is said that Kumar and the BJP are getting ready for another get-together.