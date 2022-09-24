Calls to ban PFI grow louder; NIA claims prominent leaders of a community were on hitlist

The NIA remand report, which was submitted before a special court in Thiruvananthapuram, claimed that the outfit encouraged youth to join terrorist groups, including Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Trouble continues to mount for the Popular Front of India as new information trickles out based on the recoveries made during the National Investigation Agency-led multi-agency raid on radical Islamic group's leaders and workers across the country. Documents seized during the raids reportedly contain highly-incriminating materials targeting prominent leaders of a particular community.

The NIA remand report, which was submitted before a special court in Thiruvananthapuram, claimed that the outfit encouraged youth to join terrorist groups, including the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

The remand note said that by wrongfully interpreting government policies to a particular section of people, the PFI spreads hatred against the State and its machinery.

The central agency further noted that from the material it had collected during the investigation, it came to light that those named in the NIA First Information Report were allegedly involved in organised crimes and unlawful activities actively to create fear in the mind of the general public and terrorising other religious sections of the society.

Giving details of the highly-incriminating material seized during its nationwide raids, the NIA told the special court that a hit list had allegedly been prepared, targeting prominent leaders of a particular community, which clearly showed that the PFI -- through its leaders, cadres and associates -- had gone far ahead in creating atrocities among the community.

'PFI violence in Kerala was pre-meditated'

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the violence during the PFI-sponsored hartal in the state as pre-meditated and organised.

While addressing a senior police officers association's event in Thiruvananthapuram, Pinarayi said the destruction of public and private property was an attempt to destroy the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

'PFI needs to be banned'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that his government was convinced that the PFI needed to be banned for allegedly 'creating an ecosystem for terror activities'.

Talking on the sidelines of a programme in Guwahati, Sarma said that his government had been consistently asking the Centre to ban the PFI.

Stating that the Assam police has been investigating links between the PFI and radicalisation modules in some madrassas busted since March this year, Sarma said there had been intelligence inputs that the PFI has created an ecosystem that encouraged some people to join the radicalisation modules backed by Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and ISIS.

