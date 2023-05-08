Manipur violence fallout: Imphal to Kolkata one-way air ticket cost goes up 8 times; price touches Rs 30,000

Manipur violence: Despite thousands of people queuing outside the airport, airlines flying between Imphal and Kolkata declared that all of their flights to Kolkata were filled. One-way plane ticket prices have nearly doubled, with a ticket from Imphal to West Bengal's capital city now costing between Rs 22,000 and Rs 30,000.

Violent clashes broke out last Wednesday after tribals organised a demonstration in the ten hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the death of at least 54 people.

Airlines that fly between Imphal and Kolkata claimed all of their flights to Kolkata were full, despite thousands of customers waiting outside the airport. Because of the current scenario, travel brokers said it was doubtful that prices would fall in the coming days, even if several airlines indicated they were flying more flights to fulfil demand.

Considering the current situation in the North Eastern state, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken several measures, including installing food and snack kiosks at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, selling items at market prices and also providing complimentary food and beverages to stranded passengers. According to a news statement from the AAI, 108 planes departed from the Imphal airport between May 4 and May 6.

According to officials at Kolkata airport, all flights into the city from Imphal were fully booked, indicating a huge increase in demand. On Saturday, IndiGo conducted two special supplementary flights from Imphal to Kolkata and an additional ATR flight on Sunday. All three flights were full.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had tweeted expressing her anguish and concern about the Manipur situation. "The Government of Bengal is committed to standing by the people and has decided to make every effort to evacuate people who have become stranded there in collaboration with the Government of Manipur," she added.

