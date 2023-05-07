Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Corruption, unemployment are real ‘terrorism’ in state, says Priyanka Gandhi

    Karnataka Election 2023: Addressing a huge public meeting at Moodbidri, Priyanka Gandhi said BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are always talking about extremism and national security when elections are round the corner.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2023, 6:47 PM IST

    Corruption, looting, price rises, and unemployment are the true "terrorism" in Karnataka today, according to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the ruling BJP has failed to solve people's actual concerns while in power.

    Addressing a huge public meeting at Moodbidri, Dakshina Kannada district, that BJP officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are always talking about terrorism and national security when elections are approaching.

    "They are not discussing your (people's) real issues. I want to tell the BJP leaders that price increases, unemployment, and the BJP government's 40% corruption are true extremism," she stated. She stated that the BJP makes promises during elections, but people should vote based on what they have delivered in Karnataka over the previous three years.

    "While talking about dharma, national security, and terrorism, BJP leaders fail to recognise that thousands of farmers committed suicide in Karnataka during their rule. More than 1,000 unemployed youth have committed suicide," she claimed.

    She said that the BJP administration plundered Rs 6 lakh crore during its tenure. After demonetisation and the incorrect implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the state's medium and small sectors sustained significant losses, resulting in the joblessness of thousands of young people.

    The Union government had ruined the concept of bank nationalisation by combining four Mangaluru-based public sector banks — Syndicate Bank, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, and Canara Bank — she claimed.

    According to Vadra, all of the country's airports and sea ports, including the New Mangalore Port, are being sold to crorepatis who are buddies of the BJP leadership at the Centre, displacing thousands of locals.

    Vadra claimed that the BJP is so preoccupied with robbing the nation's riches that it has no time to address concerns such as women's development, farmer problems, price rises, and young unemployment.

    All of the previous Congress government's people-friendly projects in the state, including low-cost food outlets Indira canteens, would be reinstated, according to Vadra. She stated that every promise made on the assurance card presented to the citizens will be kept. The Opposition Congress is going all effort to dethrone the incumbent BJP in the state, with voting scheduled for May 10. On May 13, the results will be announced.

    (With PTI inputs)

